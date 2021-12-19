After a intense week both emotionally and sportingly, the Ponferradina wants to close the first round with a victory that allows the Blue and Whites to go on vacation occupying a direct promotion position to First division. To do this, those of Bolo must win a Amorebieta that is taking the pulse of the competition and aspires to do not get off the hook of the area of ​​permanence (follow the game live on AS.com).

The berciano team face this match with the Baja Ríos Reina, Adri Castellano Y Orange tree due to injury, while Love is sanctioned after seeing the fifth yellow against Leganés. Thus the things, Bolo has the defense “made”, with Paris adot Y Pujol on the sides and Pascanu and Copete as a central pair. Ahead, the sports technician will be able to shoot all the artillery except for the aforementioned Naranjo, whose place on the left wing would occupy Saverio. Dani Ojeda will play on the other side, with Agus Medina Y Erik Moran in the center and Sergi Enrich forming the fearsome attacking duo with Yuri.

The Sporty has chained six games without losing between the League and the Cup, with five victories and a draw, last week in Leganes, and he wants to extend the streak to give himself and his fans a merry Christmas.

For his part, Amorebieta He arrives at El Toralín with the firm objective of eating the grapes outside of the descent. The blues, to four points of the salvationThey know that it will not be an easy task. Ahead, two complicated exits to say goodbye to the year. This afternoon they close the first round by measuring one of the teams in the best shape of the silver category. However, those of Vélez are aware that they can beat anyone, however difficult the company is. In their previous outing they won in The Rose Garden, where no one had won. Now, they want to become the second team to take the three points away from Ponferradina in their stadium.

In a week of three games, Velez de Mendizabal will return to your eleven most common, with key pieces such as Larrazabal, Larru, Olaetxea, Obieta or Guruzeta, who has finally entered the convocation recovered from his ankle. The San Sebastian striker, hesitates until the last minute, arrives at his best, after scoring three goals in the last two stakes.