The Ponferradina faces the first of the two games in a row at home that the calendar has provided for them, receiving a Cartagena who wants to make the most of his options to get into the fight for the playoff, a fight in which Deportiva, better positioned, wants to continue putting pressure on Real Oviedo looking for his third consecutive victory after those achieved against Lugo and Fuenlabrada (follow the match live on AS.com).

Bolo will wait until the very last minute to decide on the inclusion of Amir and Ríos Reina in the call. The goalkeeper Iranian has had problems with his left foot all week, while the side still does not reach the last recovery step of a injury that has kept him in dry dock for the last few weeks.

At the expense of what might happen to Amir, few variations are expected in the eleven from Ponferradina. Love is available again and will fight Copete for playing with Pascanu in the center of defence, while Paris Adot will regain his place at right back and Adri Castellano will repeat in the left if Ríos does not arrive. From then on, the only doubt lies in the pair of strikers, with Sergio Enrich winning integers to be a starter with Edu Espiau, leaving the bullet Yuri in the bedroom.

As for the Cartagena, He arrives in Ponferrada with the hindrance of his difficulties outside his stadium. performance as visitor has been one of the black dots of Ephesus in this season, as well as defensive fragility. Only 15 points out of a possible 54 away from home, a negative dynamic that has been present throughout the course. Now, in the final stretch, Luis Carrión wants to make her up to keep in turn the hopes of being until the last moment fighting for him playoff.

Although in the around It looks like a miracle sixth place, the technician is still confident of being able to reach it. That is why he attached great importance to this duel against a direct rival and asked his players for a last effort. The team comes from beat Girona in a clash in which Marc Martínez, the goalkeeper, was the main protagonist despite the resounding victory (3-0). Without his success under the sticks, the result could have been different. For this reason, once again his good work will be decisive to add, as well as that of Ruben Castro Y by blasis, the references in attack. For the visit to El Toralín, Carrión could repeat the eleven of last weekendagain leaving Silva, Tejera and Gallar out.

Ups and downs

Amo returns after suspension in Ponferradina, while Amir and Ríos Reina are doubtful. Meanwhile, Luna will not be in Efesé.

keys

Moral. After the epic victory in Fuenlabrada, the Bercian squad is looking for the third victory in a row to continue aspiring to the playoff.

Doubts. Bolo will not decide until the last minute if Amir participates in the match, since the Iranian has discomfort in his left foot.

Punch. The presence of Castro, De Blasis and Dauda allows Carrión’s men to generate a feeling of constant danger. You don’t need to create many chances to do damage.

Visitor. Disastrous campaign away from home and nobody understands the reasons. There were games in which the disconnection was very expensive.

aces to follow

Daniel Ojeda. The canary is in a sweet moment in front of goal after scoring in the last two games. At the Fernando Torres he scored the winning goal in 99′.

Mark Martinez. The true hero of the victory against Girona, embittering his forwards over and over again. Now he will have another team with great offensive potential in front of him.

Statistical corner

The Cartagena he has won in his two previous visits to El Toralín in the Second Division, although Ponferradina won the Albinegros in the promotion phase of the 2018-19 season, which would end up assuming the return of the Bercianos to the silver category. Last season Cartagena won 0-2 with goals from José Ángel and Elady.