The Ponferradina put The new heat lamps for taking care of the El Toralín lawn are in operation over the weekend in the harshest winter months. Coinciding with a few days of intense frost, the club received the new material with which they trust that the pitch will be in the best possible conditions during the coming months.

The area of ​​the southern bottom is the one that usually suffers the most from the rigors of the Bercian winter, with constant frosts that until now were combated with special blankets for the grass. Now, the club has taken another step in its continuous improvements in the stadium. In addition, taking advantage of the fact that Deportiva will not play at home until January 30, other maintenance work has also been carried out on the pitch.

On the other hand, the improvement works in the locker room area, offices and antebox under the grandstand stand continue developing after Espanyol premiered the new visiting dressing room on the occasion of their visit in the Copa del Rey on January 4. The works will move shortly to the office area, since the local changing room and the gym are already finished, while the last touches are being carried out on gate zero and the press room.