The Ponferradina wants to reach this afternoon the ‘magic’ number of 50 points that is usually identified with the permanence to finally think about the fight for the playoff spots that he failed to storm last day. To do this, you will have to get rid of a Logroñés that reaches the Bierzo in need of points to open a gap with the relegation zone and get closer to the figure that the Blue and Whites caress (follow the game live on AS.com).

Bolus will wait until the last minute to know if recovers to any of the injured, specifically Sielva and Curro, but if he does not do so, the coach will have seven casualties for this game, since the absent in Oviedo is added Paris Adot, who saw the fifth yellow in the Tartiere and it may not be from the game. In addition, you also have to think about dosing minutes taking into account that another game is coming next Saturday, so getting Bolo’s plans right becomes more complicated than usual. At first, Ivan Rodriguez will be the replacement for Paris on the right back and the only change in the defensive line, which is completed with Expensive in goal, Amo, Adri Castellano and Moi. In front, Erik Moran and Larrea they would form in the center, with Pablo Valcarce and Doncel in the bands. Up front could return the couple formed by Kaxe and Yuri, although Bolo could also choose to maintain the 4-2-3-1 with Aguza or Juergen behind the striker.

For its part, Logroñés you it is urgent to win (He has not done it since January 2, 2-1 at Mirandés) and he will need the best versions of Paulino, Nano Mesa, Iñaki or Andy to try to get something positive out of your visit to The Toralín and that the advantage over the descent is not reduced any more, since right now it is one point and the fall seems to have no end. Not in vain, in the last 18 days the Logroñés only has achieved a triumph, none in the entire second round, and it takes nine out of 54 possible points. Of course, in front of Zaragoza (1-1) A clear improvement was noticed, especially in intensity, and that is what the Riojans are clinging to in the final stretch of the competition. Sergio Rodriguez will recover Pacheco and Gorka, and also to saw, who served sanction. They will continue to leave Santamaría, Clemente and Errasti, with Bogusz summoned by the Polish U21 team.