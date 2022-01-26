LaPonferradina will host Tenerife this weekend at El Toralín with a weighty absence, that of the goalkeeper Amir Abedazadeh, one of the most outstanding in the victory against Huesca and throughout the season for his performances under the sticks. Amir, who is concentrated with the Iranian team for a new series of World Cup qualifying matches against Iraq and United Arab Emirates, has lost four league games and in none of them has Deportivo achieved victory.

What’s more, without Amir in goal, the Bercian team has only managed to add one point out of 12, the one they achieved in Ipurúa against Real Sociedad B on the ninth day. The rest of the matches, against Tenerife, Burgos and Oviedo, all of them also away from home, ended in defeat for the Blue and Whites.

Lucho García has been in charge of supplying the absences of the Iranian in those four days, in which despite leaving good feelings under the sticks he has not been able to celebrate a victory, conceding six goals, two in Tenerife and Oviedo and one in front of Real B and Burgos. This week he will repeat ownership, although for the first time he will do so in El Toralín, in search of collaborating to get the three points.

The one who has been able to enjoy the honeys of victory is Sergio Puig, the goalkeeper chosen by Bolo to play the Copa del Rey, where the Ponferradina beat Cacereño and Ibiza before being eliminated against Espanyol, a game that officially ended in a draw, since the tie was decided from the penalty spot.