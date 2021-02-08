The Ponferradina go back to The Toralín almost a month after the draw against him Girona to seek his first home win of 2021 against a Alcorcón who fights to leave first the red lantern and then the descents (follow the game live on AS.com). The two teams come to this game ready to rebuild after suffering defeats in the last day that neither Bercianos nor potters deserved.

In Deportiva follows the rosary of injuries and, although Bolus you can count on Paris Adot and Amo, the latter after serving a sanction against Zaragoza, this week he loses due to physical problems to Iván Rodríguez and Kaxe, who join Ríos and Manu Hernando in the infirmary, and will not have the sanctioned Pablo Valcarce. In addition, Larrea, Doncel and Viedma, who returned to training after overcoming COVID-19, will not be on the list yet.

Yes enter the call the last to arrive, Moi Delgado Y Pedraza, although it seems hasty that they can enter the eleven, so the coach has almost the beans counted, especially in defense. Thus, with Expensive in goal, Paris will return to Right side and I love the center of the rear accompanying Pascanu, leaving the lane left-handed for Adri Castellano. In front, Sielva and Erik Morán will form in the creation area, without ruling out the entry of Aguza, with Curro and Gaspar in the bands, while Dani Romera and Yuri they will be the attacking pair.

For his part, Alcorcón arrives in Ponferrada after proving that it is able to compete against anyone and it’s a tough set to beat, but specific errors and goal anemia suffered by the team of Anchor it they are preventing the potters from adding three at a time – just one point out of a possible nine in the last three games. Although it has deserved more in past days, the truth is that Alcorcón is bottom with 20 points and needs to add now to start leaving the pot.

Before the Ponferradina it is very possible that some of the last three signings, Nwakali, Embalo and Xisco Jiménez, have minutes. The potters will have the losses of Bellvís and Reko, but they recover players like Laure or Gorostidi.

Throughout the week, from Alcorcón they have valued the offensive power of Deportiva and the Anquela team is very aware that if they want to achieve victory in El Toralín they will have to do a great defensive work.

Aces to follow:

Ponferradina: Dani Romera. The Almeria striker faces what was his team last season. Last year he scored in El Toralín wearing yellow and today he hopes to repeat with the blue and white.

Alcorcón: José León. The center-back has made a season from less to more. Not only has he become an essential defender, he also generates chances in strategy plays and scores goals. In a game in which defensive work is going to be key, his role seems fundamental.

The keys

Defending. Bolo recovers Paris Adot and Amo for a defensive line that is recovering little by little from the plague of injuries.

New. Both Moi Delgado and Pedraza, the last winter signings, will enter the list for this afternoon’s game.

Effort. The tactical and pressure effort of Alcorcón is one of the best in the championship, non-negotiable values ​​for Anquela.

Point of view. The Alcorcón have corrected the lack of chances and now must refine their sights. The team generates, but it lacks aim.

Ups and downs

Ponferradine. Manu Hernando, Ríos Reina, Iván Rodríguez and Kaxe, injured, will not be, like Pablo Valcarce, sanctioned. Amo return, after sanction, and Paris Adot, after injury.

Alcorcón. Reko and Bellvís will not be available for Anquela. Instead, Laure, Gorostidi and Fidel Escobar will be at your disposal again.