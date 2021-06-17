A leader from Vélez arrives, the next-door neighbor arrives, they arrive from Villa Crespo, Caballito, Palermo. María gets out of the car: she came from far away to buy those cannoli that everyone talks about, but the line discourages her. Promise to happen another time. The rest remain stoic, even though the temperature is 10 degrees and there is wind on Independencia avenue almost Combate de los Pozos.

They wait to enter the La Pompeya bakery, more than a century ago located in this ocher house with green frames in San Cristóbal. It was founded in 1920 by the De Riso, seven brothers from Salerno, in southern Italy. This place has so much history that a month ago it was declared Site of Cultural Interest by the City Legislature.

“Wanted by neighbors and tourists.” “Meeting point of the Italian community”. “Essential part of the neighborhood”. There are plenty of reasons why the official legislator Matías López proposed to recognize La Pompeya and the rest accompanied. People will say the cannoli, the pasticciotti, the bread. Or the personalized chat with each client.

La Pompeya bakery is on Independencia and Combate de los Pozos avenues and attracts residents from all over the City. Photo Germán García Adrasti

“Torcetti don’t have? asks one, 60 years old, glasses, beret. My grandfather from Piedmont always screwed over it. It is a masita but I do not know more ”. Behind the counter, Anabela says no, she doesn’t sell.

But it does sell chiacchiere, a kind of fried buns with touches of anise that in Italian mean – by chance? – conversation, talk. There are also tiramisu, biscottinos, sfogliatella, pignolata. Pistachio, ricotta, dulce de leche, pastry or ricotta cannoli. Pecorino cheese and panini.



Cannolis, sfogliatellas and other southern Italian specialties, in the hands of Maresca. Photo Germán García Adrasti

The frame is simple: white walls, some with display cabinets, twenty square meters to stand and be tempted behind the counter. On the left, a flag of Napoli. Behind, a painting of Topo Gigio. In the background, a “Forza Napoli” banner that frames the entrance to the production room.



The place of La Pompeya is simple. Photo Germán García Adrasti

There he waits the Neapolitan Massimo Maresca, in front of the old oven, as big as a room. For eight years he has been running the place together with his wife Gabriela Mansilla. This afternoon his scepter is one of the long shovels hanging near the ceiling, which he lowers and uses to accommodate the homemade Italian-style breads, without fat or sugar.

Massimo was first an assistant in the office and also behind, in the elaboration. Before he was a client: his mother Rosetta, later the author of some of the local recipes, sent him to buy taralli, donuts flavored with anise. “We took them when we went to visit one of our countrymen,” he says. Today, instead, he sells them.



Massimo Maresca has worked at La Pompeya since he was 20 years old and is now one of its owners. Photo Germán García Adrasti

“I started working here at 20. They liked that I was Italian and I always took this place as my own,” Maresca explains. When the founders died, a godson of them followed until 2013 and faced with the danger of bankruptcy, his widow left me the place. So I took care of the debts and was able to keep it open. “

Now Massimo cuts the dough for the chiacchiere, shapes them, throws them into the pile. They do not stick. Maybe it has to see the lard, or the old Siam kneader, or the fact that he was born 15 minutes from Sorrento.



Massimo Maresca and his assistant cut the dough for the chiacchiere. Photo Germán García Adrasti

At 51, he speaks in a perfect Buenos Aires accent but you can go back to the Neapolitan dialect in less than a second. Although he left his homeland when he was nine years old, in 1979. At his side, Magalí and Gabriel finish shaping the chiacchiere and arrange them on trays that they will unload into the bubbling oil pot.

They are young, like a good part of the bakery team, which is completed by Anabela, Alejandro, Andrea, Javier, Elías and Miguel. And Valentina, the daughter of the owners, who commands social networks. Pompeii is not just past, much less ruins: it will be more than a century old, but it continues to prove its validity in every row.

