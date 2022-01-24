Phallus-shaped waffle shops have multiplied throughout the Region of Murcia in the last year. These are pastry shops where the waffles are shaped like sexual organs. One of these franchises is ‘La Polloteca’, recently landed in Cartagena after opening two stores in Murcia. The most daring can find in this establishment ‘pollofres’, penis-shaped waffles, and ‘coñofres’, shaped like a vagina. This type of sweets have caught the attention of the public, who decide to try them for their suggestive shape and liquid chocolate.

This new place in the port city was announced on social networks a few days ago and there are already several curious people who saw where the place was located, which is next to the Diocesan Bookstore, in front of the Carmen church, in the center of the municipality.