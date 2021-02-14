Protagonist of one of the most unusual events so far this year, the thief without arms or legs that on Friday he snatched the wallet from a woman in the city of La Plata, he regained his freedom in the last hours, so He was barely a day in detention.

This was reported by the portal The day. Although he is accused of both the assault and resistance to authority, the Justice understood that he is in a position to continue the process against him in freedom.

The particular event had occurred on Friday afternoon at the intersection of 6th and 46th streets, in the heart of the city. A woman in her 40s was walking there, who was pushed by the limbless offender. “If you don’t give me the money I’m going to kill you”, I would have pointed out.

The victim, also disabled, fell to the ground and the thief took the opportunity to take his wallet. Local media reported that rummaged to steal a cell phone, after which he fled, crawling on his knees.

However, the difficulty of getting around and the slowness of his flight allowed personnel from the First Police Station, together with local police officers, to catch him within a few meters, despite the resistance of the surprise assailant.

As required The Editor Platense, after apprehending the thief, the agents they couldn’t handcuff him since their stumps are located at the elbows in both arms and near the knee in both legs.

After being immobilized, he was transferred to the 1st Police Station waiting to be investigated as part of the case for attempted robbery and resistance to authority.

It was learned that the thief is an 18-year-old young man from the Buenos Aires town of Isidro Casanova, in the district of The slaughter. And that he was in La Plata selling disposable tissues on the public highway.

