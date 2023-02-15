Leon, Guanajuato.- Include fruits in our daily diet It’s fundamental to maintain good healthbut not all provide the same nutrients.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the pitaya, also known as dragon fruit, it is the most nutritious fruit thanks to its high content of vitamin C, calcium, iron and phosphorus, among others nutrients.

Besides, his anti-inflammatory action and antioxidant make it a fruit recommended by the WHO to prevent serious health problems.

Yes ok It is recommended to consume five servings 80 grams of fruits up to date, the optimal amount will depend on various factors, such as age, gender and level of physical activity. However, including pitaya in our diet can be an excellent option to increase nutrient intake and enjoy its sweet and pleasant taste.

Learn more about the properties of this fruit and its health benefits. Pitaya, also known as dradon’s fruitit’s a fruit exotic and colorful which is valued not only for its taste and appearance, but also for its health benefits.

This tropical fruit, native to Central and South America, has become a world sensation due to its unique nutritional properties and its ability to fight certain diseases.

One of the most important benefits of the pitaya is his ability to prevent and combat anemia. This is because it contains compounds that improve the absorption of iron by the body.

Anemia is a condition in which the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells for transport oxygen to tissues of the body, which can lead to fatigue, weakness, and other serious symptoms.

In addition to preventing anemia, pitaya is rich in betalain, a molecule with antioxidant properties that helps keep blood sugar levels under control. When pitaya is consumed, glucose derivatives are absorbed by the fruit, preventing them from reaching the blood and causing sugar spikes in the bloodstream.

These compounds protect cells from damage by free radicals and prevent premature aging of the cells of the body.

In fact, some studies they suggest that regular consumption of antioxidants can help prevent chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Another important benefit of the pitaya is its high fiber content, making it a great choice for people with diabetes or prediabetes. The fiber present in dragon fruit helps slow down the absorption of carbohydrates in the intestine, which in turn allows glucose to be gradually released into the bloodwhich helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevent insulin spikes.

The pitaya is its ability to improve the health of the bones and joints. This is because it is rich in vitamin C, an essential nutrient that helps the body produce collagen, a protein necessary for healthy bones and joints. Vitamin C also helps strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation and improve skin health.

We recommend you read:

The pitaya is available in three different varieties: yellow on the outside with white flesh and seeds, red on the outside with white flesh or red flesh with seeds on the inside. to enjoy this exotic fruit, the spines must first be carefully removed from the shell and then the shell cut vertically.

With the help of a spoon, the pulp can be extracted, which is soft, sweet and juicy. pitaya can be enjoyed alone or in combination with other fruits in salads, smoothies and desserts.