The Piazza di Affari returns to make noise in the national press: the big names of Italian politics are arriving in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi)

After Apulia newspaperthe Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the Sole 24 Ore, the Corriere della Sera, The messenger And HuffPostnow it's the turn of The weather: the "Piazza" of Affaritaliani.it ignites the Italian electoral campaign and the whole of Puglia.







The political event organized by the director Angelo Maria Perrino, scheduled from 26 to 28 August to Ceglie Messapicain the province of Brindisi, promises to be a fundamental step in view of the next elections policies of 25 September.

“Anyone who tries to understand what direction this strange election campaign will take in the middle of summer just has to type a name on Google maps: Ceglie Messapica. The fifth edition of the The square – the common goodthe political event of Affaritaliani.it that every year gathers the protagonists of Italian politics. Appointment at the last weekend of the month, from Friday 26 to Sunday 28, for an event that it will be a crossroads for the electoral race“, reads the pages of the Roman newspaper.

Among the big politicians guests a The squarethe event conceived and directed by the Business Director Angelo Maria Perrinoin fact, there will be: the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Melonithe leader of the League Matteo Salvini, Giuseppe Conte, Antonio Misiani, Marco Rizzo and Antonio Tajani.

