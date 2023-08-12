“La Piazza” by Affaritaliani.it makes news on Libero

“The square” makes the news. On display from 26 to 28 August a Ceglie Messapicain the heart of Puglia, the event organized by will be held Angelo Maria Perrino, director and founder of Affaritaliani.it, which for years has brought together the main protagonists of the Italian political scene. And interviewed by FreePerrino reveals a preview of some details of the event.

“The title Autumn melons explains the program which is to take stock of the Meloni government and to understand, through the voice of the protagonists, if it lasts, how long it lasts and if it will be able to carry on the plan with which the premier took office in Palazzo Chigi”. On the choice of Ceglie Messapica, Perrino explains to Libero that it is the country where he was born “and since the roots make themselves heard, I thought I’d give back to my hometown what I learned by being a journalist for a few decades in Milan”.

“Six years ago I invented this event which started as a game but then became a meeting eagerly awaited involving the whole of the South“, says Perrino to Libero. On the name of the event, the director of Affaritaliani.it explains that “The Square alludes to a symbol of democracya symbol that dates back to Athens and is precisely the attempt to bring politics closer to the citizens”.

On the dates, Perrino explains that “the program of the event is to try to understand what awaits us after the holidays, when you are in that limbo between the end of the holidays and the restart of political activity with the opening of Parliament. Also, the August 28th there will be a Council of Ministers and therefore we are perfectly in line with the timing of the policy”, adds the director.

Perrino also reminds a Free which last year saw the participation of Giorgia Meloni. “The event of Affaritaliani it’s been a while the launch pad for the premier. Giorgia Meloni was a guest here in Ceglie Messapica in the first evening that I entitled “Let’s hope it’s a girl?“”. Perrino recalls: “I asked her: are you thinking of going to Palazzo Chigi? And she replied: of course yes, if the Italians vote for me, I’ll be ready. Was a earthquake, because on our stage Meloni formally revealed his ambitions. Now we’re going to uncover the cards to see if the prime minister will be able to do what she promised, taking into account that she represents a threat to the power that she has commanded in Italy for so many years “.

Among the many guests, Perrino anticipates the presence of Feltri, Davigo, the grand master of Freemasonry Stefano Bisi, Luigi Bisignani and Paolo Madron who will present their book The powerful in the time of Giorgia. And then many government officials, starting with the deputy premiers, Matthew Salvini.e Antonio Tajanithe Minister of European Affairs Dense and that of companies bear. There will also be the Minister of Labour, Cauldronwith which we will discuss the citizen’s income and the minimum wage”.

That’s not all: the Undersecretary of Health will also be there Gemmato. “With him I want to address the theme of themes, namely the dire public health situationwhich the government is not dealing with enough”, explains Perrino, who concludes: “We will then present a survey on the Meloni phenomenon, created by our trusted pollster, Roberto Baldassari Of Lab21“.

