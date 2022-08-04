“La Piazza”, a crucial junction in view of the political elections in September

TO Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) come back “The square“, the fifth edition of the political event of Affariitaliani.it is scheduled from 26 to 28 August and promises to be a fundamental step in view of upcoming elections policies of September 25. The event makes headlines in the newspapers, ample space in the main Italian newspaper, Il Corriere della Sera. But it was also picked up by several other newspapers, among these also The sun 24 hours And The Daily of Puglia . The next premier, the alliances, the minimum wage. “But also the delicate issues of a Country reduced to the limit: health, economy, school, work, water. Because competent rulers are needed, ”says the director Angelo Maria Perrino.

There event politics The square, the common good of Affaritaliani.it come back for first autumn elections in history to question party leaders on the hot topics of the election campaign. Guests will be Giorgia MelonsMatteo SalviniJoseph With youMarco RizzoFrancis Bowl and Antonio Misiani. The frame will be the hills of Ceglie Messapica, half an hour from Brindisi, on the weekend of 26-27-28 August. “I will let them get to the heart of the program – continues Perrino – because La Piazza (and the name already says it) was created to allow public opinion to recreate a relationship with politics: no fights from talk show, but contents“.

