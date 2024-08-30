“The opinion of Italians: national perspective” is the title of the second survey carried out by Lab 21.01, which inaugurates the second evening of “La Piazza – Il Bene Comune”



CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL SURVEY: THE TABLES



Two years after the establishment of his Government, Giorgia Meloni continues to please: this is what emerges from the second survey by Lab 21.01 that will inaugurate the second evening of “La Piazza – Il Bene Comune”, the political event of Affaritaliani now in its seventh edition.

57.9% of Italians believe that Giorgia Meloni is a mature leader, a figure that is up 3.1% compared to 2023, while 58.2% “promote” her as Prime Minister. The work of her government is judged positively by 50.8% of the population, and 59.2% believe that the executive will last for all five years of the legislature. Among the Government’s strengths, initiatives in favor of work, personal safety and infrastructure prevailwhile those relating to economic reform, salaries, pensions and foreign policy receive more critical judgments.

For 28.8% of Italians, the priority of Government upon returning from vacation there should be a reduction in taxes, immediately followed by the introduction of measures against high prices (indicated by 25.8% of the population) and by incentives for work (23.4%). If they could receive a gift upon their return, more than half of the population would choose a 3-month shopping voucher at the supermarket (54.8%). This is followed by a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros (24.9%) and a mobility incentive (9.7%).





Moving on to the front of the oppositionsinstead, 72.2% of Italians believe that Elly Schlein would not be able to beat Meloni and fill the role of Prime Minister, while 57.4% reject her as an antagonist of the leader of FdI. A judgment that also extends to the entire work of the opposition, judged negatively by 60.2% of the population. As possible candidates for Prime Minister of the left, Italians indicate Paolo Gentiloni (17.9%), Stefano Bonaccini (17.2%) and Enrico Letta (16.9%).

The focus on theautonomy and the presidentialism It also shows that 57.1% of Italians consider themselves uninformed about the issue of differentiated autonomy and 60.9% say they will not vote in a possible referendum. Regarding the direct election of the Prime Minister by citizens, 59.1% of Italians declare themselves in favor.