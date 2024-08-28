55.7% of Italians are convinced that the South can become the driving force of Italy



CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL SURVEY: THE TABLES







“The opinion of Italians: Southern perspective” is the title of the survey, signed by Lab 21.01which will inaugurate the first evening of “La Piazza – Il Bene Comune” tomorrow.

The GDP of the South is growing more than the Italian average: this is what the latest data released by Istat certify, and it is the starting point of “The opinion of Italians: southern perspective”, the survey by Lab 21.01 that will open tomorrow’s prime time of “La Piazza – Il Bene Comune”, the political event of Affaritaliani.it which this year reaches its seventh edition.

According to the report, in light of Istat data, 55.7% of Italians are convinced that the South can become the “driving force of Italy”. Only in the North is there still some skepticism, with 56.3% of the sample residing in the North not being convinced. This skepticism is decreasing, since only 41.2% of this sample believes that the South is a burden on the country’s growth, a decrease of more than ten percentage points compared to 55.2% in 2020.

Among the strengths attributed to the Noon stands out the hospitality and caring, the strategic position on the Mediterranean, the entrepreneurship, the ability to innovate, the workforce and the landscapes. The most felt critical issues are instead the lack of infrastructures and the difficulties related to mobility. The area that can be the most “guide” for the country system is certainly tourism, indicated by 32.7% of the interviewees.

Focusing instead on the Mattei Plan60.2% of those interviewed claim not to know it, even if 68.9% approve of it.