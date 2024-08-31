The survey of the third and final evening of “La Piazza – Il Bene Comune” moves to the international scene



In the third survey by Lab 21.01, which inaugurates the third and final evening of “La Piazza – Il Bene Comune”, we move to the international scene. 58.7% of Italians, if they lived in the United States, would vote for Donald Trumpwhile 73.8% are convinced that the tycoon is the right man to quickly put an end to the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.

Focusing on the war between the Russia and Ukraine40.3% of Italians believe that the two nations should resolve the situation independently, 28.9% that other countries should continue to send weapons individually, 22.7% that Ukraine should cede part of its territory to Russia for peace and 8.1% that NATO should intervene directly. More specifically, for the majority of Italians (51.8%), our country should reduce the aid currently sent to Ukraine and a feeling of equidistance prevails: 38.8% of respondents, the relative majority, do not feel close neither to Putin nor to Zelensky.

On the EU front, it does not meet with much approval. Ursula Von Der Leyen’s re-election as President of the European Commission: 64.3% of Italians say they are dissatisfiedwhile 65.3% think that Europe is hindering Italy’s economic and social development policies.