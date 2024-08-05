La Piazza is back, the affaritaliani.it event

The new political balances redrawn in Italy and Europe by the elections at the beginning of June, the negotiations in the Brussels palaces to build a majority, the Trump-Harris challenge in the United States and the consequences that the election of one or the other could have on the European and world economy: these are the major themes from which the seventh edition of the “The Square – The Common Good”, the political kermesse of affaritaliani.it that will be held on August 29, 30 and 31 in Ceglie Messapica entitled “And now…? What’s happening…? From Puglia to the South, from Italy to Europe (and beyond). Dreams and Projects of a Late Summer Night”.

As every year, through the voice of the main exponents of the political and economic scene, “La Piazza”, which “is neither right nor left, but forward”, presents itself as an excellent setting to take stock of the coming autumn and Italy’s prospects upon returning from vacation.

Among the guests announced today during the presentation press conference held in Ceglie Messapica are Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani and four other ministers: Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan; Adolfo Urso, Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy; and Nello Musumeci, Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies.

They have also been invited the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, and the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi. Also in the program are others representatives of Italian politics, including Galeazzo Bignami, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport; Wanda Ferro, Undersecretary of the Interior; Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health; Carlo Fidanza, MEP FdI; Antonio Misiani, Pd, and Stefano Patuanelli, M5S group leader in the Senate, Mario Turco, M5S vice-president; Virginia Raggi, former mayor of Rome (invited); Andrea Crippa, federal deputy secretary of the League; Roberto Marti, League; Mauro D’Attis, Forza Italia; Carlo Calenda, founder and leader of Azione; Luigi Marattin, president of the Finance Committee of the Chamber of Deputies; Maria Elena Boschi, Italia Viva (invited); Alessandro Alfieri, Senator Pd; Michele Emiliano, President of the Puglia Region; Francesco Tufarelli, Director General of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers; Loredana Capone, Pd and President of the Puglia Regional Council.

For the world of economics the program includes: Emanuele Orsini, president of Confindustria; Roberto Tasca, president of A2A; Marco Travaglini, founder of Mama Industry, and Angelo Contessa, president of Ance Brindisi. Giuseppe Santalucia, president of Anm, and Mauro D’Attis, vice president of the Anti-Mafia Commission, will also be there to animate the discussions.

“The European elections have shaken the political majorities of many countries, France first and foremost – comments the director of affaritaliani.it, Angelo Maria Perrino -. They were an earthquake that made the advance of the right evident. But what direction is Europe going? Will the progressive front be able to develop a response? And what will happen in the United States? Will this trend be confirmed there too? These are the questions we will try to answer from the stage of ‘La Piazza’, starting a free debate that will involve all the political forces and the main representatives of the economy, examining in depth all the central themes of current events”.