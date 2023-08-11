La Perla does not pay the salary of 350 employees. The mimit follows the situation carefully

We return to talk about the difficulties faced by the workers of the group The Pearl of Bologna, the famous lingerie brand owned by the Dutch fund Tennor. There are 350 employees who have not received their salary as reported by the Emilia Romagna Region and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy he states that he is “carefully following the evolution of the situation”.

The ministry also convened a table on the group crisis with representatives of the company, social partners and trade unions for Tuesday 5 September 2023.

La Perla, the unions protest: “They have not respected the commitments made with the Emilia Romagna Region”

“We are faced with the non-compliance with the commitments made in the spring by the fund and put on paper in the Region – they explain Stephanie Pisani Of Filctem Bologna And Simone Cavalieri Of Filctem Emilia-Romagna al Sole 24 Ore – At the beginning of May, the owners announced that within a month the 60-70 million needed to pay the suppliers, get the factory in via Mattei back on track and resume developing products at full speed”.

Filctem, Femca And Uiltec already at the beginning of the summer he had reported a failure by La Perla to respect the agreements and requested a meeting in Rome with the mimit in mid-July. “Immediate and direct action is needed: 350 people are without salary and without any certainty about their future. – continue the workers’ associations – We are talking about highly professional workers, with decades of experience in one sector, the high-end textile-clothing , which, according to many proclamations, is the heritage of Made in Italy”.

