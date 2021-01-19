It does not seem that the Peña Deportiva is going to comply with the resolution issued by the Competition judge, Carmen Pérez González, who in her sentence of the file 198 of the current season agreed to the file of the claim of the Ibizan team presented by some irregularity in the number changes that Real Valladolid made in the duel last Saturday, in a Copa del Rey match.

The judge affirms in her writing that it is not deduced from the referee’s report that “there were more substitutions than allowed” and recalls that “the substitutions were made without exceeding the allowed windows” so she sees no case. However, the Balearic team has already communicated on the club’s twitter that “tomorrow it will file an appeal with the RFEF Appeal Committee” since it understands that with the entry of Freitas, in the 111th minute of the match, “it generated an alignment improper “.