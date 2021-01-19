It does not seem that the Peña Deportiva is going to comply with the resolution issued by the Competition judge, Carmen Pérez González, who in his sentence of the file 198 of the current season agreed to file the claim of the Ibizan team presented by some irregularity in the number of changes that Real Valladolid made in the duel last Saturday, in a Copa del Rey match.

The judge states in her brief that dthe minutes of the referee do not deduce that “there were more substitutions than allowed” and remember that “the substitutions were made without exceeding the allowed windows” so he sees no case. However, the Balearic team has already communicated on the club’s twitter that “tomorrow they will file an appeal with the RFEF Appeal Committee” since he understands that with the input of Freitas, in the 111th minute of the match, “generated an improper alignment” in a match that ended (1-4).