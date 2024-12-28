Pablo Calatayud, alma mater of the Celler del Roure winery, was preparing to write the letter of presentation of his new wine on the afternoon of October 29. Unfortunately, a tragedy happened and it wasn’t until a month later that he managed to gather the strength to finish it. In that letter he talks about the central axes of his project: the team, local varieties, authenticity and new paths. This is how La Pebrell a wine was born, which takes its name from a variety of wild thyme endemic to the area. Related News The standard wine of the week Si Clos de Lôm Rosado: a wine with Mediterranean character Pilar Cavero This Valencian winery was founded in 1836 by Dupuy de Lôme, a French silk dealer who fell in love with the Onteniente area. It serves to start a new collection from the winery, the fourth, called Ferrero i Senís in honor of Pablo’s two right hands, viticulturist and winemaker. In this collection they want to explore the most subtle and elegant Mediterranean riding on the back of two of its fetish varieties, arcos and forcallà. La Pebrella Price: 33 euros. Denomination: Valencia. Winery: Celler del Roure. They come from two special plots; Once harvested, the wine is made in old stone winepresses with a large presence of whole clusters and then aged underground in demijohns and clay jars. The result is a bright and light red wine, with great fruit expression and freshness, capable of transmitting all the magic with which it is conceived.

