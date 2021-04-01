The cycling race Paris-Roubaix, known as ‘the queen of the classics’, was postponed from April 11 to October 3 due to the health situation, announced this Thursday the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Last year the Paris-Roubaix, created in 1896, it was initially postponed and later canceled, also due to the covid-19 pandemic, both in its male and female version, which was scheduled to be played for the first time.

Since the first edition, at the end of the 19th century, only the two world wars had caused the cancellation of the test, first between 1915 and 1918, and then between 1940 and 1942.

The 2021 edition will be held on October 2, the women’s race, and on October 3, the men’s, after the unanimous ratification of the Professional Cycling Council (CCP), meeting this Thursday by the president of the UCI David Lappartient.

The hypothesis of a postponement or cancellation had taken shape since the beginning of last week when the prefect of the Hauts-de-France region Michel Lalande had evoked it.

‘The queen of the classics’, whose last edition, in April 2019, was won by the Belgian Philippe Gilbert, It will now be played a week before the World Cup scheduled in Leuven (Belgium).