He told everything! the panfila and Carlos Vílchez would have had more than a friendship years ago. The actress revealed that she was in “outings” with the co-host of “Send whoever is in charge”. She commented in an interview with a local media outlet that what attracted her was her personality and her dialogue. Although she has had a good time, she now only has a friendly relationship, and she took the opportunity to send a message to her current partner. What else did she say about the former “JB on ATV” member? We tell you the statements of the popular interpreter.

La Pánfila, comic actress. Photo: diffusion

How were those “outings” with Carlos Vílchez, according to Pánfila?

The artist had put the popular ‘Charlotte’ by slipping the idea that the two had an affair. This was confirmed in the conversation with the newspaper. “Carlos wanted me ufff ago… He ‘pulled’ me (in his car) to my house, but now he’s just a great friend and I admire him a lot,” he said.

He said that everything happened when he worked on “Lima lemon”, a program that he hosted alongside Laura Huarcayo. He added that this union did not last long and they had to take different paths. “In my case, for study reasons (…). We went out for a few months. It did attract my attention, but then I went to another channel and we stopped meeting,” he added.

What does Pánfila think about Carlos Vílchez?

La Pánfila commented that she considers him a gentleman. “He is intelligent, he was interesting to me,” she told Trome. “He is still just as kind, he is a very gentleman with me, I like him and we get along super. He says that he is calm now and I am happy for him,” she added in her statement.

He declared that he is supporting him to promote his work entitled “Mom with eggs” without any commitment. “He congratulated me because he loved the name of my play, which will run until May 14 at the Mocha Graña Theater in Barranco,” she concluded.

