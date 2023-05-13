‘the panfila’ reappeared on television this Friday, May 12, to star in an emotional report about single mothers in show business who seek to raise their children. María Victoria Santana Díaz recounted unknown details of her life before Magaly Medina’s cameras, such as that the parents of her two children have not appeared for months to visit them.

Despite this, the comic actress assured that she feels very firm in her mission to work to cover all the needs of her little ones without anyone’s help. “It is better for me to be alone than to have a husband who is in the way, who mistreats you, who wants you to support him. Taking care of my children, working for them, is not a burden for me. I feel happy, content, ”she specified.

#Pánfila #reveals #childrens #parents #visited #months #cry