The actress María Victoria Santana, known as ‘La Pánfila’, expressed her emotion when accompanying her father to receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

The Peruvian artist cried with happiness after her father was part of the immunization process in Peru.

“They finally vaccinated my dad! I didn’t think I was going to get so excited, but I wanted to share it because you know what happened with my dad ”, expressed ‘La Pánfila’. This in reference to the situation that he managed to overcome thanks to the help he received on social networks.

“Seeing him vaccinated and that he was able to survive makes me feel excited and happy. Thank you for always supporting me ”, the actress mentioned through tears.

Remember that, in May 2020, ‘The Pánfila‘went through a terrible episode because he feared losing his father, who at the time was battling the coronavirus. He appeared on several television shows crying out for financial aid.

“Today my dad turned 81 years old. We are still fighting, but with a good prognosis. Thanks to each and everyone who supported me with a prayer. Everything helped us. I owe them my dad’s life. God reward you. Eternally grateful. My children, my mother and I are fine ”, wrote María Victoria Santana. After several weeks, he announced that his family had overcome COVID-19 .

