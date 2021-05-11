The governor of La Pampa, Sergio Ziliotto, held a press conference on Monday to announce new and tougher restrictions before the second wave of coronavirus infections in his province.

The measures will be in force until next May 25 and include the suspension of face-to-face classes and the prohibition of circulation on the streets between 9 and 7, with the exception of those who move to perform essential jobs.

“Our teams verified that the presence in the classroom is not contagious, but circulation, and other activities. To avoid circulation, we decided to suspend the face-to-face classes, “the president announced.

Then, he clarified that “schools will remain open to guarantee pedagogical links“.

“This second wave of the pandemic presents us with new challenges. Its aggressiveness and contagion escalation These last few weeks force us to reinforce measures to further reduce the circulation of the virus, “explained Ziliotto.

In addition, it was decreed that public employees will move to the modality of telecommuting, while the shops will only be able to open from 8 to 20.

The governor assured that the province is “At the worst moment” and “with an intensive care bed occupancy of 76.5%”, for which he had to “adopt new restrictions that of course are not nice”.

Starting this Tuesday, and for two weeks, they will be social gatherings forbidden in private homes, as well as those of more than ten people in open public spaces.

Casinos, bingo halls, discos and party halls will remain closed and, except for national competitions, sports practices were disabled, both in closed and open spaces. Only non-contact sports, outdoors, and with up to ten people will be allowed.

On the other hand, a financial aid plan for the gastronomic, whose premises will be able to continue working with delivery until 22.

Gymnasiums, clubs and soccer fields and paddle tennis will also receive monetary aid, with the aim that they can face fixed expenses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, La Pampa accumulates 30,915 cases positive, of which 453 were added this Monday, Y 421 fatalities. During the last weekend, the undersecretary of Citizen Security, Agustín García, only 38 years old, died of the virus.

“We have noticed that the average age dropped in the hospitalizations of the patients “, alerted Ana Bertone, director of Epidemiology of the province.

Speaking to local media, the official explained: “We have in the province a average of 300 cases confirmed daily and, if one extrapolates that to the fact that in 10 days we have 3000 cases, we are going to have 450 people hospitalized every ten days ”.

