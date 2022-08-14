“The Pampa”, a Peruvian film by Dorian Fernández-Moris, came to make visible the harsh reality of illegal mining in the country’s Amazon region, human trafficking and sexual exploitation. In this distressing setting, we meet Juan, a fugitive from justice and a tragic past, and Reina, a teenager who escapes from a sexual exploitation camp.

Making movies in Peru is not easy. Much less if he takes risks with these productions not thought of at the box office, although he is not shunned either. “It’s an important story to tell, it shocked and moved us”, explains the director of “General Cemetery”, who “is entering a more thoughtful and complete cinema”, according to the protagonist Fernando Bacilio.

“Now I have more tools to say what I want. I could say that there is an evolution, but I will always have this commitment to the Amazon stories. It’s been coming forever. It is linked to my family, my life and the unfortunate problems of the region that I have known since I was a child”, explains Dorian.

Just as in his other film, “Disappear”, the drama of disappearances and kidnappings is also addressed. However, they were granted from very different genres. “It’s not made for mainstream entertainment, but it’s an accessible story that we’ll fight to get into theaters and streaming.”

Rogger Vergara Adrianzén and Dorian Fernández-Moris wrote the script for “La Pampa”. Photo: Audiovisual Films

What is “The Pampas” about?

“Juan, a former official, flees from justice and from the tragedy that marked him for life. Reina, a teenager, flees from the sexual and moral abuse that she has suffered since she was a child in the sexual exploitation camps of La Pampa, a place controlled by the gold mining mafias. United by destiny, they will set out in search of Reina’s family in a territory of the Peruvian Amazon without authority, ravaged by crime and greed,” advances the official synopsis.

Who is who?

Fernando Bacilio as Pedro

Mayella Lloclla as Susy

Oscar Carrillo as Don Lucho

Pamela Lloclla as Isabel.

“General Cemetery”: trailer