The tongues of magma that slide from the eruption in Cabeza de Vaca, on La Palma, to the coast through the Aridane Valley, have already swallowed a hundred houses and forced 5,500 people to evacuate. The advance of the tip of the stream slows when it cools and reaches the plain, reducing its speed to about 300 meters per hour, compared to the 700 that were calculated next to the eruptive cone. In total, it will have taken a day and a half to reach the coast from the moment of the eruption.

