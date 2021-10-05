conclude

Daniel Dillmann

The volcano at Cumbre Vieja on La Palma does not come to rest. Experts anticipate further outbreaks in the coming days.

Update from October 3rd, 2021, 8.45 a.m.: The earth at Cumbre Vieja on La Palma gives no rest. According to the authorities, the volcano on the Canary Island that erupted two weeks ago has now even become “more aggressive”. Further crevices have opened on the mountain, from which lava emerges and flows towards the sea.

During the night, the island of La Palma was also shaken by further earthquakes. The authorities recorded seismic activities of strengths up to 3.5 on the Richter scale a total of eight times. According to the experts, earthquakes of this type indicate further volcanic activity in the coming days.

La Palma: New lava flow after volcanic eruption – thousands of people evacuated

Update from October 2nd, 2021, 8:10 p.m .: The approximately 3800 residents of directly affected areas are allowed to leave their homes just two weeks after the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma. The reason for this is cited by the local authorities as an improvement in air quality, especially in the places where curfews have been imposed in the past few days. These include the towns of Los Llanos, Tazacorte and El Paso in the south of La Palma.

A volcano at Cumbre Vieja on La Palma continues to spew lava.

Nevertheless, a stream of hot lava paves its way over La Palma. The authorities said that more than a thousand buildings had been destroyed by the lava, which was around 1000 degrees Celsius. A good 6,000 residents in several villages have since been evacuated. The German Press Agency quotes an elderly man on site with the words: “Here you can see a lot of people crying all the time”.

La Palma: New lava flow after volcanic eruption – curfew due to toxic gases

First report from October 2nd, 2021, 4:29 p.m .: La Palma – A new lava flow is making its way on the Canary Island of La Palma. Almost two weeks after Eruption of a volcano on Cumbre Vieja* A new stream has formed on a slope of the mountain. This is reported by the French news agency AFP, referring to information from the Spanish Institute for Geology and Mining.

Due to the ongoing activity of the volcano on La Palma, curfews have been imposed on two locations. The citizens of Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso are not allowed to leave their homes until further notice. The reason is poisonous gases that could have been released by the volcanic eruption. This is reported by the online edition of the ARD Tagesschau. Around 3,500 people are said to be affected by the curfew.

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: Lava reaches the sea around the island

Since the beginning of the current volcanic eruption on La Palma, more than 80 million cubic meters of lava have been released. This was reported by the President of the Canarian Regional Government, Ángel Víctor Torres. Last week the lava reached the sea around the island for the first time. Since then a more than 20 hectare headland has formed there. This continues to grow and significantly enlarges the island of La Palma. If the lava hits water, it cools down quickly. This creates large amounts of smoke and toxic gases, which is why a safety area of ​​3.5 kilometers has been set up.

So far, the residents of the island of La Palma got off lightly. There were neither injured nor dead. 6000 of the almost 85,000 inhabitants of the island had to be evacuated. Air traffic to the island, which is popular with tourists, had to be completely suspended at times. The volcano’s lava also destroyed hundreds of buildings and hundreds of hectares of banana plantations.

The volcanic eruption of the Cumbre Vieja on the Canary Island of La Palma is not yet over.

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: The last eruptions were a long time ago

On Sunday, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has already visited La Palma twice since the outbreak began, wants to return to the island.

The volcano last erupted in 1971 and 1949. A total of three people were killed in these outbreaks. Two of them died after inhaling noxious gases. (dil / dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

