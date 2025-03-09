La Palma telescopes will catch the ‘Butterflies of Blue Light’ of the Universe

In the dark of Boys Roque Observatoryon the island of La Palma, four reflective flowers of 23 meters in diameter point their hexagonal petals towards the sky to capture a very special type of light: the blue sizzling produced by the gamma rays when hitting every night against the atmosphere.

The mirrors of these telescopes are capturing the cascade of particles that produce the most energy photons in the universe, from events such as the clash of supermassive black holes or active galaxies nuclei. The impact of gamma rays against atoms at a height of about 10,000 meters generates electrons and positrons that are dismissed until the speed of light in the atmospheric environment is exceeded, producing a flash of blue light known as Cherenkov radiation.

These blue flashes, unappreciable to the human eye, last some nanoseconds and when their photons hit the parabolic mirror they are directed towards a camera capable of registering one billion frames per second. The radiation waterfall is recorded in the camera’s photomultipliers in the form of small ellipses that are overlapping each other, such as a swarm of cosmic butterflies.





“Technically they are optical telescopes, because we are capturing the light that produces the impact of gamma rays,” he says Roberta Zaninscientific director of the project. The difficulty is to distinguish these impacts from which the constant rain of cosmic rays produces, 10,000 times more frequent. “This is possible thanks to the form of ellipse that Cherenkov light leaves in the camera,” he explains. “Thanks to those Butterflies That they form in one or more detectors, we can reconstruct what the energy of primary gamma rays and their direction is. ”

Operations at the end of the year

The four largest units of the Cherenkov Telescopes Network (CTAO) They will be ready at the end of the year in La Palma. Its construction is much more advanced than that of the set of detectors in the Paranal Observatory of Chile, which will complete the observations of the CTAO in the southern hemisphere. At the moment the LST-1 telescopewhich has already made some great contributions to astrophysics, such as the discovery, in 2023, of the Most distant active galactic nucleus ever detected. The set will exceed both Magic telescopesthat every night detect the light Cherenkov in the Roque, although with an older technology.

“We hope to have them all completed in the late 2025,” he says Ramón García LópezAstrophysic and principal researcher of the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC). “That means that all structures, all mirrors and three cameras are. From there we will begin to make the tuning at the beginning of 2026 ”. Why is a telescope network needed? Because the particle waterfall is projected in a very large area. “When it reaches the ground, the Cherenkov flash is about 240 meters in diameter,” explains Garcia.





The construction of the 99 telescopes of this type in Paranal and the 13 of the Roque (4 large and 9 medium) will have a total cost of more than 200 million euros, of which about 90 million are dedicated to the palm. “We have learned a lot from the experience with the LST-1 and the collaboration with the Magic telescopes (which we know very well), but from January 2026 it will be necessary to deal with the joint operation of the four telescopes, and that is nothing trivial,” says Garcia.

Upward

The sequential construction of the three large telescopes (LST) means that, in its current state, the installation seems an exhibition of the different assembly phases. “We are going from the bottom up and the mirrors are mounted one by one with an elevator platform,” he explains Patricia Márquezthe engineer responsible for coordinating the implementation of this technology funded by the European Consortium of Research Infrastructure (ERIC).





At 41, Márquez has already worked on the construction of other key infrastructure, such as the extension of the Panama Canal and feels very proud to contribute his “sand granite”. “It is an impressive project,” he says from the top of the main platform of the LST-1, which offers a good construction panoramic view.

At night the mirrors align to compose a smooth plate of 23 meters in diameter, capable of moving at 80 km/h to explore a new region of heaven Patricia Márquez

– Engineer in charge of coordinating the assembly of CTAO telescopes

“Each telescope rises 45 meters and weighs almost 100 tons,” explains Márquez. “Each individual hexagonal mirror has a height 1.70 My weighs about 50 kilos.” For the day they are all misaligned and pointing to the ground, he adds, but at night they fit to compose a smooth plate of 23 meters in diameter and a reflective surface of 400 m2, capable of moving to 80 km/h to explore a new region of the sky.

This speed is necessary because some of the phenomena produced by these radiation waterfalls, such as Gamma (GRB) ray burstsThey are as brief as energy phenomena and when early warning satellites detect a source that is directed to the earth, all equipment must move in block towards the place of origin. “Imagine a 90 -ton monster that is capable of moving in 20 seconds from any point in the sky to any point in the sky,” says Garcia. “When the four operations are, you will see them move at the same time at that speed from one place to another, believe me it is spectacular.”

A very violent universe

The high -energy gamma rays were first observed accidentally at the end of the 1960s, when the American satellites candle which monitored the atmospheric nuclear detonations of the USSR detected an even more powerful broadcast from the outer space. Since then, GRBs have become one of the most enigmatic phenomena in the universe, since in some particularly well -located bursts there have been no bright objects in the region of origin of the gamma rays.





“We are trying to understand the most extreme events of the universe, from black holes to active galaxies, supernovae remnants or neutron stars,” summarizes Alba Fernández-Barralastrophysics and head of communication of the CTAO telescopes. “Until the 60s we had a misleading image of a very quiet universe,” adds Garcia. “And when we began to observe, from the 70s, ultraviolet rays, X -rays and gamma rays, we realized that the universe is much more violent than we expected or what we knew at that time.”

“The last Astrophysics window”

For Roberta Zanin, scientific director of the entire CTAO, this technology will allow progress in what is known as “Multimsessive astronomy”, Which allows observing the same cosmic phenomena with signals that go beyond electromagnetic waves by adding gravitational waves and particles such as neutrinos. “The idea is to put together all aspects of each phenomenon in all radiation, and with the different types of messengers to understand what is happening,” he says.





As soon as the four great LST of La Palma are operational, Zenin warns, their great advantage is that they can capture gamma rays of lower energy, which means that they correspond to more distant events. “A gamma ray that comes from cosmological distances has been absorbed during the way, so with major sensibilities we can see to the dawn of the universe. We hope to see things that nobody has seen before. ”

With major sensibilities we can see even the dawn of the universe. We hope to see things that nobody has seen before Roberta Zanin

– CTAO scientific director

“Right now we are opening the last window of astrophysics,” concludes Ramón García. “We are starting to observe things that we didn’t know existed. Of the more than 200 gamma ray sources we know, some have no optical counterparts. That is, we don’t know what they are exactly. We are literally opening Pandora’s box in the sense that we expect what we do not expect. We don’t know what is out there. ”