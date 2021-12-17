The palmists keep their gaze on the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which seems, for now at least, to have given its last death throes. While they wait for the final end, they demand, higher and higher, the promised aid, which, for now, has remained in promise. “The postvolcano it will be harder than the volcano, “warns Juan Morín, spokesman for the Platform for People Affected by the Cumbre Vieja Volcano 2021.

The latest promises were made this Thursday by the Prime Minister himself. Pedro Sánchez has announced in Brussels a new package of measures to support the reconstruction and recovery of the island. Thus, the Council of Ministers this Friday will double aid in housing matters, and will raise its limit from 30,000 to 60,000 euros. This money will be received immediately as advances. In turn, direct aid will be expanded by 12 million to a total of more than 30 million. To this amount will be added “a package of 17.5 million for aid to small and medium-sized companies and to relaunch the tourism sector,” he added.

In addition, seafarers “will not contribute to Social Security while they cannot fish” and the payment of debts will also be extended until May 2, 2022. “Spain’s solidarity is overturned with La Palma” , stressed the president, while he encouraged to maintain “prudence” now that “the volcano begins to register minimum levels of activity close to inactivity.”

Sergio Matos Castro, manager of the Citizen Service Office. Arturo Rodríguez (Arturo Rodriguez / El Pais)

Up hill

The end may be near, but the process is difficult for those affected. Almost three months later, 1,676 buildings have fallen, according to Cadastre figures, of which 1,345 are homes. The total affected area amounts to 1,237 hectares. Of it, 370 hectares corresponded to crops, 228.58 to banana trees. Infrastructure has also suffered a severe blow: 73 kilometers of roads, including 11 kilometers of streets.

“I don’t understand how we haven’t seen a dime yet,” says Ylenia García, a resident of Los Llanos de Aridane, who has approached the church of Tajuya to observe the inactivity of the volcano with her own eyes. “We do not want money, but they give us something similar to what we had before,” Juan Morín completes. “They do not even give us the information that we have requested in writing as an interested party.” Morín also complains that only El Paso and Tazacorte have distributed the donations that municipalities and island councils have received.

And, in addition, there is the situation of the half a thousand displaced people in hotels and social health centers. “Discouragement spreads when the days go by and they cannot do the most basic things such as managing their own house,” say Red Cross sources who work daily with these victims.

The spokesperson for the Cumbre Vieja Volcano Association, Juan Vicente Rodríguez Leal, shares this opinion. “We need to get out of the mental lapse in which we are, be entertained with a future project,” he says. “In the street you see people without spirit, without wanting anything … We need a push”.

“Faster than we are working you can not go”

“I wish we could reach everyone 100% in the fastest way, but I can assure you that you cannot go faster than we are working,” says Sergio Matos, coordinator of Social Action of the Office of Citizen Services for the Volcanic Emergency. This office has assumed the sole registry of all those affected by the volcano. “We are open from 8.00 to 20.00, working piecemeal,” he stresses. “This is crazy work.”

This point of care already has 4,000 digitized unique records, many of which are family units of up to half a dozen people. This will constitute the census that will be used by municipalities and Cabildo for future aid and actions. Of this total amount, the Administration claims to have signed 1,400 resolutions. “It’s a complicated process,” Matos underlines, “because, to begin with, there has been a lot of picaresque: families filing separate applications, former couples trying to stay with their ex …”. It also highlights the effort to deliver houses, which will amount to 100 at the end of the year.

Matos, former senator for the PSOE and former mayor of Santa Cruz de La Palma, says that the main objective of all the corporations involved is to “prevent the uprooting of the palm trees.” It claims trust and ensures that the aid “will arrive.” “All this started less than three months ago, and if you stop to listen it seems that it gives the feeling that we have been with the bureaucracy for three years …”.