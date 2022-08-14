Among the numerous recurring jokes of “La paisana Jacinta”, a program by the Peruvian comedian Jorge Benavides, there was one that stood out for several years: the mentions of Wasaberto, the protagonist’s partner, who was always in the province. Because she never appeared on screen, over the years this character became one of the great mysteries of the television series.

The only time the show revealed it to the cameras was during an episode that showed a blurry photograph, which gave way to a fan-made theory that it was the late Peruvian actor. Rumildo Curotto Crusaderbetter known as ‘dirty guayabera’.

A mystery made into a movie

In 2017, almost 18 years after the launch of the series on Peruvian TV, Jorge Benavides himself would decide to bring the great mystery to the big screen with the first and only film of his iconic —and also controversial— character: “La paisana Jacinta: in search of Wasaberto”.

Official poster of “La paisana Jacinta: in search of Wasaberto”. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The tape, as its name indicates, followed Jacinta returning to the fictional town of Chongomarca to reunite with her husband Wasaberto. But the search for the love of her life would be complicated for various reasons during the plot.

It would not be until the final scene that we would see their reunion. At the town’s train station, Jacinta smiles when she sees a man getting off the train, the same one who was played by the well-remembered presenter of “Yo Soy”, Adolfo Aguilar.

However, as the scene shows, it was another passenger. Jacinta turns around and sees that the real Wasaberto had already gone downstairs, so she runs towards him and when they reach him they share an emotional hug.

Wasaberto: an endless mystery

So who was he and what did he look like? Benavides refused to show it, because in said hug, the character’s face is covered under the countrywoman’s shoulder.

Wasaberto appears from behind towards the end of the film and his face is never seen. Photo: Capture of Youtube / Camera in Action.

Not much is known about the actor who brought him to life, since not even the film’s technical file —where the full cast appears— mentions him; something that leaves the mystery open until today.