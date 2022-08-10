The countrywoman Jacintacharacter created by Jorge Benavidez, appeared for the first time in a sketch on the “JB Noticias” program. His success was so great that she even had her own series in 1999, but the criticism from his detractors was immediate.

The plot presents us with a peasant woman who travels to Lima to look for work and a better life. Although it was a parody and invited reflection, the foul language, the sexual connotations and the mockery of the community that the protagonist wanted to represent were brought up for debate.

“The series violates the rights to human dignity, equality and non-discrimination of Andean women”, according to a ruling in the Civil Court in 2019. Photo: Félix Contreras / La República

In order to calm the critics, the second season of the show made a couple of changes. It showed us a more spirited Jacinta and giving moral messages at the end of each episode, but it would not have been enough to prevent its cancellation in 2005.

In 2014, Frequencia Latina announced its return with a third season despite the discontent of the aggrieved. However, it was removed again after the United Nations Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination indicated that the broadcast was offensive, racist and reinforced prejudice against Andean women.

Jorge Benavides, the creator of the “Paisana Jacinta”. Photo: composition LR/ Latin Frequency

“It is considered demeaning because it refers to a historically vulnerable group in our country,” criticized former Minister of Culture Salvador del Solar in conversation with Canal N. “The ways in which they are presented are grotesque (…) freedom of expression does not it can give coverage to a program that ridicules the Andean people”, said the lawyer of the Legal Defense Institute, Juan Carlos Ruiz.

For his part, the actor Jorge Benavides denied that he had created the character to mock or imitate someone, and took refuge in the reception by the public who did not want to say goodbye to Jacinta. “There were excesses against the character, not against the woman from the Andes, but they changed,” he emphasized to BBC Mundo when trying to save her creation from being banned.