There are stories that today more than ever deserve to be told. Such is the case of The White Cloud that we can enjoy on April 10 and 17 at the Cofidis Alcázar Theater in Madrid. On stage, grandmother Lucía realizes that she suffers from an old-age disease, a White cloud that threatens to take away his memory. For the first time, a family theater show is on stage in which all audiences are told what Alzheimer’s disease means. We chatted with the team about this function, which also becomes an exercise in inclusive theater by having a protagonist, Miriam Fernández, with cerebral palsy.

Mónica de Cristóbal wrote a book, The White Cloud, that surprisingly “liked children and adults alike.” From there, the creative spark arose to tell this story through family theater. As a traveling companion in this scenic adventure, she found the director Carmen Moral Pérez that he saw clear “the quality and importance of the message that the work transmits”. A show that runs away from drama and compassion. For the author, the key when facing this montage was to show what was told “in an optimistic and endearing way.” Does not want to make us spoiler, but it advances us: “the key is given to fight the disease, but we do not tell it so that they go to see it.” For the director, the key was to find a “close and attractive” language for both adult and child audiences: “The theater allows the audience to empathize and put themselves in the shoes of the characters.”

Performing art is once again the best engine for everyone, young and old, to approach a reality that “any of us could experience in the first person”. That is how clear Moral has it, which has the complicity of the author who has wanted to weave this story with “different characters and situations, so that it is easy to identify in any one and make reality visible in the mind of the viewer.” The theater, an exercise in absolute generosity. Among the much that the theater contributes to the children who get on a stage like the one at Cofidis Alcázar, the creators of the play emphasize teamwork, effort, control of the body, knowing how to project with the voice and the body. In the end, surely the effort will be worth it “when at the end they feel the applause and understand that they have been able to do it”, as the author emphasizes.

“I do not consider myself a girl with cerebral palsy, even if I have it, because for me that is just one more circumstance that does not limit or define me,” explains Miriam Fernández. The protagonist of The White Cloud It is an example of overcoming even if it is less important. On stage she transforms into grandmother Lucia, but from a very young age she has determined that cerebral palsy was not going to stop her dreams and illusions. After a childhood marked by the continuous insults of his classmates, at the age of 10 he decided to ‘turn the tables’ and take charge of his own destiny. Swimming was probably her first vocation, but Miriam Fernández has devoted herself body and soul for many years to pursuing her dreams in music through programs such as The voice Y You are worth it.

A theatrical performance that deeply touches her heart. Miriam’s life has not been conventional with respect to her parents, who were also her grandparents in some way. When she was a child, she was adopted by parents who by age could have been her grandparents. That made: “Seeing my father grow old going through the phases that this implies and that I lived with him, before losing him at eighteen, makes you learn and grow in a different way.” So for her, the most important thing about this role is to emphasize that we must respect, care for and pamper those we love the most.

“The visit before the pandemic to a residence with patients admitted for Alzheimer’s had a great impact on me,” explains Miriam. Before setting up this theatrical project, our protagonist was able, together with the director of the show, to discover first-hand how the disease affects those who suffer from it. For Fernández it was very moving to discover “their lost glances and how they would return for a second to reality if you caressed their cheek, the way they spoke, the way they moved, how they reacted and, above all, the stories they told us.”

