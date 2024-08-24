La Notte della Taranta 2024: previews and guests of the show with Ema Stokholma on Rai 3. Concert, location, time, live, singers, cast, lineup, duration, TV, streaming

The most anticipated Concertone of the summer, the Notte della Taranta, is back. A long evening of great music broadcast this evening, August 24, 2024, on Rai 3 hosted by Ema Stokholma. The concert will be held in Melpignano, in the province of Lecce. An unmissable event in the heart of Salento with many guests and singers. Here is all the information.

Previews, guests, cast, singers, lineup, location

Directed by the maestro concertatore Shablo, the Notte della Taranta 2024 will be broadcast tonight, August 24, 2024, on Rai 3 live starting at 9:20 pm with the conduction of Ema Stokholma. Live radio broadcast on Radio 2. With the most representative artists of the current music scene, the concert will be held as always with free admission in the square of the former Convent of the Augustinians, in Melpignano.

Three hours of popular music where the rhythm of the pizzica meets pop, urban, trap sounds with quotes from Morricone to Piazzolla. Among the first guests announced is the revelation artist of 2024 Angelina Mango, winner of the last Sanremo Festival, who will sing in Salento dialect About Little One. Among the singers expected there is also Geolier, one of the most loved by young people. The Neapolitan rapper will interpret I p’ me, you p’ you in an unreleased pizzicato version.

Among the other singers in the cast of the Notte della Taranta 2024 there will be Gaia who will offer her interpretation of Menamenamò to Ste who will bring an unreleased song produced by Shablo. Luca Faraone will also be there, who will play his guitar on the notes of the song entitled Fire.

Shablo is the concertmaster of the 27th edition of the Concertone de La Notte della Taranta. Pablo Miguel Lombroni Capalbo, aka Shablo, is an Italian-Argentine musician, producer, manager, DJ and record producer who ranges from soul to trap, from rap to avant-garde electronics. He will be joined by pianist and composer Riccardo Zangirolami, the very young and prodigious artist who at only 23 years old has already directed the iconic Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra. A student of Conrad Pope, Zangirolami collaborates with maestro Andrea Morricone and is the author of many of the orchestral arrangements of the artists Marracash, Elisa and Giorgia.

The artistic line of the concert will develop around the theme of the twenty-seventh edition: Taranta generation. A sequence of hypnotic pizzica contaminated by contemporary sounds, the beauty of traditional songs in Salento dialect, Griko and Arbëreshë, the colors and the sparkling atmospheres of the choreographies signed by Laccio, will make the square of the 150 thousand tarantolati from all over the world dance. A central event in the cultural and social panorama of Puglia that has been able to tell the traditional music with a contemporary language.

The grand finale of La Notte della Taranta promises to be very special, as it bears an exceptional signature. It is that of the Italian artist Emilio Isgrò, who has become a legend thanks to his so-called “cancellatures”, the works in which he erases words, phrases and so on. A finale not to be missed, for which Isgrò has created special erasures that will act as the backdrop for the highly anticipated final Concertone.

Appointment therefore this evening, August 24, 2024, live from Melpignano. The goal of the event is to rediscover and give the right value to the musical tradition of Salento, the pizzica, exploring not only the pure and classical version but also the many variants born from the fusion with new styles, genres and languages. The kermesse saw twenty stops, for a journey on the road (and “on the music” and “on the Salento”) that crossed Salento from August 3 to 22.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Notte della Taranta 2024? Appointment on Rai 3 this evening, August 24, 2024, live from Melpignano at 9.20 pm. Live radio broadcast on Radio 2. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.

#Notte #della #Taranta #location #singers #cast #lineup #guests #Rai