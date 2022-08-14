Sinaloa.- To the rhythm of the band, the community of La NoriaIn Mazatlan, celebrated four years of his quarter of the gastronomic and craft market. The attending authorities and the town’s citizen committee cut the inaugural ribbon.

In the ceremony, recognitions were given to the people who left a legacy in La Noria. They gave recognition to Daniel Osuna Román, one of his relatives received the recognition. To Juan Antonio Salas Lizárraga, Juan Antonio Salas Sánchez. They recognized the work of María del Pilar Ramírez as the first president of the La Noria committee. Mario Salas Rivera ex Sindico also received a certificate of thanks. Alfonso Pelayo Osuna, Carmen Hernández Rubio and the sedectur director Luis Terán Tirado.

The director of Implan Leticia Alvarado Fuentes revealed that the town is listed as a historic heritage area. The proposal was presented and approved.

Marisol Lizárraga Lizárraga, president of the committee, said that there is a bonanza in the region and that they are fulfilling something that they have longed for for a long time.

“There is the will of the people who love their people,” said Lizárraga.

Representing the mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, the director of Sedectur Ricardo Velarde Cárdenas said that with this tianguis more than 300 jobs are generated, in addition the stands have already increased from 16 to 23, closing the event.