Recently there has been good news for users who enjoyed it a lot The Black at the time, as the creators of the franchise would be working on their next project that will still be set in the 40s with a detective theme. It is said to be titled Sowden House, and it has apparently been revealed in Instagram by Freyja Garbettan Australian composer and performer.

Here is what is mentioned on their page:

From the creators of LA Noire comes Sowden House, a psychological thriller set in 1940s Los Angeles that will make you question your sanity. I never thought I’d be writing for video games, but I’m grateful for the opportunity! This was my second video game session recording and it features the ‘jazz band.

It is worth mentioning that while the original study of LA Noire, Team Bondiclosed after the release of that game, another was formed by former members of the team, Video Games Deluxe. This study worked on LA Noire: The VR Case Files and they have corroborated the recent information.

This is what they mentioned:

We’re working exclusively on projects for Rockstar. We commissioned some music from local composer Freyja Garbett for a VR project we were working on several years ago while we were between projects. It’s based on a case from LA Noire that didn’t make the cut but was more of a tech demo than anything else. We have no idea if this will ever see the light of day, but we decided to finish the score commission to support a local composer.

In the end, it may just be an additional chapter but not a full-length game in form.

Author’s note: If this content were to come out, it’s impossible to imagine how, as a DLC for the already existing LA Noire is unlikely to happen.