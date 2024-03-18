According to meteorological experts, the La Niña climate phenomenon is getting closer and closer to Mexico, while El Niño shows signs of weakening. This phenomenon, which is characterized by colder water temperatures than normal in the tropical Pacific Ocean, could have important implications for climate and Hurricane season In our country.

According to information provided on a specialized website, it is estimated that La Niña will be present in the second half of 2024, including the winter season. Forecasts indicate that this phenomenon could reach an intensity that would classify it as a strong to very strong Niña, with temperature anomalies of up to -1.5 °C or even lower.

Effects of the La Niña Phenomenon

One of the main effects of the La Niña phenomenon in Mexico it would be increase in rainespecially in regions like the northeast, center, east, southeast and part of the Pacific. This greater precipitation could have both positive and negative impacts on various economic activities and the safety of the population, making it important to be prepared for eventual floods and landslides.

Another notable aspect is the impact on the hurricane season. With The girla greater number of tropical cyclones in the Atlanticwhich increases the risk of Hurricane season more active and potentially more intense. Brian McNoldy, a research scientist at the University of Miami, warns of the increased risk of a very active cyclone season due to The girl and anomalously warm conditions in the ocean.

What is the La Niña Phenomenon?

This phenomenon is the counterpart of El Niño, and both are part of the broader phenomenon known as El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). During an event The girlglobal weather patterns can experience significant changes, from precipitation patterns to hurricanes.

