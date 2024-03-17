Attention, Mexico! It seems that the meteorological phenomenon known as “The girl” is about to take shape, bringing with it the possibility of most intense hurricanes and a summer more rainy usual.

According to experts from the United States Weather Alert System, the forecast indicates that the phenomenon of “The girl” has a 70% probability of pregnancy, so its impact on Mexico could begin to feel in the first days of May . This will cause a drop in temperatures, in addition to most powerful hurricanes and, of course, more intense rains in some states of the country.

According to meteorological studies, summers in Mexico tend to be more rainy With the presence of The girl in the south and southeast, which can generate floods and landslides. But there is also a decrease in rainfall in the north and center of the country, which increases the risk of drought .

Hurricane season 2024

Speaking of hurricanes, La Niña does not come alone; bring with you a tropical cyclone season in the Atlantic that promises to be more intense than normal. Experts from the University of Miami have warned of a greater risk of cyclonic activity due to this phenomenon.

The unusual warmth of ocean waters, along with the possible influence of The girlposes a worrying scenario for climate experts.

The possible arrival of The girltends to amplify the activity of hurricanes in the Atlanticwhich adds an additional element of concern to the hurricane season 2024. According to the explanation given by experts, the decrease in wind shear during La Niña facilitates the formation and strengthening of storms thus increasing the risk of impacts on land.

La Niña: What is it and how does it affect us?

The “La Niña” phenomenon is a climate pattern that occurs in the tropical Pacific Ocean, characterized by colder than normal water temperatures in the equatorial region. This cooling alters global weather patterns, affecting temperatures and precipitation in different regions of the world, including Mexico.

When is “La Niña” presented? It does not have a fixed periodicity, but generally occurs every 2 to 7 years. The last time a “La Niña” event was observed was between 2020 and 2021.