Sinaloa.- Cold temperatures persist in the Pacific, and Experts, at a global and local level, have no doubts that the La Niña weather phenomenon will be in force for the third consecutive year. This determines the weather conditions for months in large regions on the planet.

Drought in Sinaloa

Although, the World Meteorological Organization points out that it is characterized by rain and droughtsunusual cold and heat that are deeply felt, sometimes with catastrophic episodes or with long periods of drought or flooding, according to Juan Espinosa Luna, doctor in applied geophysics and collaborator of the Oxford Universityin the case of Sinaloa there is already a long dry seasonat least a significant lack of rain until the first week of August.

“In Sinaloa It is going to hit us very hard because in May and June the situation is going to be very critical,” he said for EL DEBATE.

The fog is worrying

Espinosa Luna, also a researcher at the Science Center of Sinaloastated that he has The girl very definite, and this means that the sea water is still cold and, as long as it is cold, there is no chance of rain.

He explained that lately a lot of fog has been observed, especially on the coastline, but he said that this originates because that density is not rising, not because it is going to rain. For THE DEBATE he explained that this humidity must be almost 2 kilometers high, and currently it can be observed closely, especially at dawn.

“That haze is not getting high enough because the water is still not that warm in the sea; and this, far from being good news, is worrying, because they are very low levels. There is going to be a period of very strong drought in Sinaloa“, Held.

cloud bombardment

Against this background of drought expected, some institutions and even farmers are working on cloud bombing programs, but how does this mechanism work in the face of La Niña phenomenon? The geologist was questioned, “it doesn’t work,” said Espinosa Luna.

He explained that for cloud bombardment to work, the clouds must first be charged, have volume, and use the correct method.

In Sinaloa, he added, silver iodide is used, but he said that it is ideal only when there are very low temperatures in the clouds, below 10 degrees, “here in Sinaloa You don’t have such low temperatures, so silver iodide is not the most suitable,” he shared.

For this reason, he recommended the method of 1,000-gram hygroscopic flares, which is what is used in Texas, a region that, he said, has a similar latitude to Sinaloa.

In turn, Juan Espinosa Luna, a doctor in applied geophysics and a collaborator at the University of Oxford, mentioned that if there is no Doppler radar infrastructure, which ranges from an investment of 20 million pesos, there is little certainty of what it will be bombed

“If you do a flight without Doppler radar, ground, that reaches you 150 kilometers, you go practically blind, to see if you hit a cloud that is charged or not,” he said.

Climate change

According to the specialist, the above is due to climate change, so it is time to move on to important actions to take care of water. One way to contribute as citizens, he said, is to try not to emit so much pollution, but the most important thing, he considered, is reforestation, “it is a vital part if we reforest a small tree, not only plant it, but take it to develop, be productive , because in the matter of oxygen it is a carbon dioxide filter, it emits oxygen. That is very important, that we all put a little tree in the house, on the ranch, ”he shared.

plant trees in the mountains

Juan Espinosa Luna stressed that it would be ideal for species that can survive with very low levels of water to be planted in the mountains, otherwise these trees could die within 15 days.

“It has been proven that reforestation can help us a little, not to reverse, but to minimize, lower the effect a little,” he clarified. The World Meteorological Organization estimates that, contrary to The girlThere is the El Niño phenomenon, which has warmer temperatures and can represent more rain.

The data

> Response from authorities

Until now, in Sinaloa There are four dams that are already below the state storage average, according to the National Water Commission.

The Adolfo López Mateos has only 7 percent storage; Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, 13 percent; Eustaquio Buelna, 14 percent, and Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, 17 percent. Due to the above, the Ministry of Well-being and Sustainable Development began to send drinking water in pipes to 11 municipalities of Sinaloa, this in coordination with the State Commission of Potable Water and Sewerage of Sinaloa (Strains).