Meteorologists expected it early and are right: The La Niña weather phenomenon will appear in 2020. What does that mean for winter in Germany?

The Weather phenomenon La Niña is probably active all winter.

is probably active all winter. Usually it brings cold to Europe.

to Europe. So it will be one Snow* and a clattering one Winter in Germany give?

Update from October 20, 12.11 p.m .: One of the most famous weather experts Austria, Ö3 meteorologist Sigi Fink, has been on his Facebook page for Weather phenomena La Niña voiced. In his contribution he relativizes the concept of “Winter of the century“And explains what effects the phenomenon could have.

finch writes in his post: “La Niña will take place this year with high probability during winter in the northern hemisphere. Means for us: it could (I emphasize that there could be) wetter periods including cold air outbreaks from northern regions of Europe (Scandinavia / Russia), together with wetter periods that would be for more snow (seen for all of Europe) than last year. ”

In his eyes, however, many media would use the term “Winter of the century“Incorrectly use. The meteorologist explains: “Don’t forget, this happens almost every year now – so hold the ball flat and ride slowly.”

Weather phenomenon La Niña: Cold winter possible in Germany

First report: Munich – that Weather phenomenon La Niña has existed in the tropical Pacific. American experts now reckon that there is a probability of 85 percent over the whole winter will stay. Even though La Niña mainly ensures cooler temperatures around the equator, this also has indirect consequences for it due to the influence on the trade winds and the cold Antarctic current Weather* in Germany.

The effects on the American continents and Southeast Asia are, however, much greater. There are fears of severe storms * in Australia and extreme drought in South America. La Niña’s “brother”, El Niño, but is much more dangerous. It brings heat and global weather problems. Fortunately, the fear that he could become active in 2020 was not confirmed.

How does La Niña impact weather across the United States and the globe? It first starts with changing the Walker Circulation, the way the atmosphere flows across the tropics. https://t.co/2r2qMCR5O3 pic.twitter.com/aweq9rB7l8 – NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) October 15, 2020

The normal circulation in the Pacific Ocean will strengthened and cooled down at the same time. The cold values ​​in the tropical Pacific bring in a so-called La Niña year high pressure over the North Pacific and low pressure over North America. That affects the Atlantic and therefore also Europe. The next La Nina event According to ruhr24.de *, it won’t be back for another four years.

La Niña: Climate anomaly brings cold to Germany

Specifically, La Niña influences the “North Atlantic Oscilation Index“, NAO index for short. This describes the formation of most of the low pressure areas in Central Europe. They develop between the warm Atlantic and the cold air near Greenland; high pressure usually prevails over the Azores. Is the Climate anomaly active, cautious, these printing systems are particularly well developed. The Azores high then brings reliable Cold to Europe. This can already be felt today in the relatively cool autumn.

Germany weather: 5 days trend – it is getting warmer again

Winter in Germany: Snow thanks to La Niña? Guaranteed temperature drop

Last was a strong one La Niña phenomenon in winter 2015/16 to observe. At that time, however, it was mainly felt in Asia and South America. 2010 however, the anomaly shaped that too European and German weather clear. Until today it was the last winter, in which almost all of Germany is over white Christmas had been able to look forward to. A cold and guaranteed snowy winter through La Niña admittedly not, but a slowdown compared to other years is certain. Current forecasts already assume this and give slight hope for snow. (moe) * Merkur.de and ruhr24.de are part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / Lino Mirgeler / dpa