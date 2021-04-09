The Nao Victoria will extend her stay in Mazarrón Due to the good reception and thus ensuring that the public can continue visiting this historic ship with all the health security measures. It will remain in the port of that town until April 18.

A historic ship, a replica of the one that 500 years ago starred in the greatest maritime adventure of all time, which is visiting several ports in Spain, such as ambassador of the V Centenary of the First Round the World (2019-2022) that is celebrated during these years, according to the Nao Victoria Foundation.

For another week visitors will be able to climb aboard this legendary ship and learn about the ship that sailed the planet for the first time, its shapes, details, dimensions, maneuvers, its fabulous journey and the extreme living conditions of the crew of the time. In its cellar you will be able to experience the experiences of the young crew that today continues to sail aboard this unique ship.

A outdoor family activity, which can be enjoyed in the port of Mazarrón, and that will transport adults and children to know the story, when a group of sailors, captained by Magellan and Elcano, starred in a journey full of dangers, risks and uncertainties, until they achieved aboard the nao Victoria, surrounding the world sailing their great oceans.

So that visitors can visit its decks in complete safety, all relevant sanitary measures have been taken, such as cleaning and disinfection, the mandatory use of masks by both the public and the crew, the provision of hydroalcoholic gels, and the maintenance of the allowed capacity to keep the safety distance between family units. Therefore, it is recommended to get the ticket ‘online’ or payment by card.

The hours are from 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m.. Children from 5 to 10 years old pay 3 euros, adults 5 euros and 12 euros families (2 adults and 3 children between 5 and 10 years old). The sales points on the boat or on the web ‘www.fundacionnaovictoria.org’.