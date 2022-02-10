Given the forecast of a year 2022 of practically normal activity, there are many organizers of cycling events and Gran Fondo who are trying to redouble the commitment to their events and make them more attractive. One of them is La Mussara, the RPM Gran Fondo brand that is already consolidated as one of the biggest races in Spain.

From the Catalan company they have tied the blanket to the head and have expanded their brand with a series of complementary events to the two that they already had underway. In this way, their usual Mussara Reus and Mussara 24h -May 29 and July 9 respectively- are joined by at least two other events.

The first of them, with a date yet to be specified, will be in the city of San Sebastián. There are few environments, at least in Spain, with more of a cycling aroma than Donosti and its surroundings, the usual territory of the Clásica de San Sebastián with climbs like Jaizkibel. That we will see if it is included in the route of this new cycling event. In addition, they have thrown themselves into the mountains to also organize a Gravel test with the name of Hunting Dogs on June 18 and 19 on the Costa Brava.

Oscar Pereiro and Gobik

In addition to the new events and the expansion of the Mussara brand – throughout the year they will be announcing more news that they have in hand – they have also looked for an attractive name in the cycling world to be their ambassador. And the chosen one is Óscar Pereiro, winner of the 2006 Tour de France, who in addition to advising on some points of the route will also participate in the different events scheduled by the organizer.

The other proper name is Gobik, a brand that continues to gain ground and market share in the world of cycling. The firm will provide the official jerseys for all the tests and, in addition, they will create an exclusive high-end collection as part of the seal of quality that RPM seeks for its events.

Registrations for the Mussara Reus and the Mussara 24H are already open since last February 2nd. It seems that 2022 is starting at full speed, and there are many companies dedicated to the world of cycling and Gran Fondo events that are going to do the rest to recover the ground lost in two years of the pandemic.