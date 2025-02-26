The City Council of La Muela has approved the General Budget settlement corresponding to exercise 2024, with a positive balance.

In accordance with the data provided by the Consistory, in the Rights Recognized Net (Income), 17,359,433.40 euros have been achieved, while the recognized Net Obligations (expenses), have promoted to 10,587,202.63 euros. These figures show a Positive budget result of 6,772,230.77 euros, and an adjusted budget result of 6,384,946.67 euros.

He Treasury remnant for general expenses rises to 16,192,448.30 euros, keeping debt at zero euros. In addition, the data reflects that the municipal debt of 18,804,300.02 euros of the Consistory in 2015, the year in which the Mayor’s Office Adrián Tello (CHA) assumed, has been completely settled.

The archeo act resulting from the liquidation of the General Budget of the City Council of La Muela in exercise 2024 reflects a Positive balance of 21,220,947.56 euros in bank accounts and municipal boxes.

Facing 2025, in February the incorporations of credit remnants of exercise 2024 have been carried out, allocating a total of 2,141,560.99 euros to investments and improvements in the town. The Consistory has also prepared the budgetary modifications that will be presented in the Plenary for approval, with the treasury remnant as financial support.

It also highlights the reduction of real estate tax (IBI) after the modification of fiscal ordinance number 5 in exercises 2020 and 2024. These reductions will mean a decrease of 873,598.87 euros of the municipal collection in 2025.