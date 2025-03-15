He La Muela City Council has approved, in plenary session, a Budget modification of 3,480,480.63 euros in charge of the treasury remnant who, with the2024 exercise settlementhas been 16,192,448.30 euros.

This amount will be allocated to several actions within which the project stands out for Solve water pressure deficiency in the town center After the recommendations of the concessionary company of this public service and given the increase in the population, which has gone from 1,351 inhabitants in 2000 to 6,564 inhabitants in 2025.

This game will also go to Renaturalization project of the Patio of the College of Early Childhood and Primary (CEIP) “Gil Tarín“, as well as to the improvement of sports infrastructure in this municipality of the province of Zaragoza.

The amount also includes other actions such as the installation of video surveillance cameras After the authorization of the Government Delegation in Aragon, as well as the call for Subsidies to cultural and sports associations.

The mayor of the Muela, Adrián Tello, has highlighted the importance of allowing the infrastructure and benefits of the municipality with this type of actions on which he has indicated that they are possible by the fact of having finished paying the debt that the Consistory had and that, on June 13, 2015, it amounted to 18,804,300.02 euros.