Mexican actress and singer alessandra rosaldo was one of the protagonists of line up of the Monterrey festival’Machaca Fest‘, however, he did not get the expected reception and even the attendees claimed they “did not know who he was” or know much of his music.

A video circulating on the Internet has gone viral, in which Alessandra is seen very animated on stage interpreting her success with Opposite Senses ‘Join the party‘, but the attendees completely turned off and indifferent to listening to one of the great pop hits of the 90s.

On Saturday, June 24, the Machaca Fest in Monterrey with figures such as Korn, Nelly Furtado, Flo Rida, Siddhartha, Westlife, Magento and Caloncho as protagonists, in addition, with Opposite Senses as part of the line up, although that was not something expected by his assistants at all.

“La morra de Sentidos Opuestos at the Machaca Fest 2023,” says the text of a video that went viral on the Internet showing how Alessandra Rosaldo was humiliated at the festival after no one recognized her or chanted her songs with the band, unleashing several reactions about it.

“La morra de Sentidos Opuestos”: Alessandra Rosaldo ends up humiliated because nobody knew her at the Machaca Fest

Netizens pointed out that they didn’t know his music not many less knew who was the singer leader of said group, something that annoyed others, since they highlighted Sentidos Opuestos as one of the greatest exponents of pop in the 90s.

Regarding the criticism and ridicule that have been made on the Internet, Alejandra Rosaldo He has not spoken, nor have other members who are part of the group and its work team.

