The two o’clock sun beats down hard on Willis Avenue in the South Bronx. No one comes in or out of the Ortiz funeral home. No one comes in or out of the Chen’s Garden Chinese restaurant either. Between the funeral home and the restaurant is La Morada, whose door has been constantly opening and closing. An older man arrives, he arrives alone, but Natalia Méndez prepares a bag with food for four. His wife and two children did not come this time. The bag carries a container with rice, chicken fajitas, vegetables and beans. The man comes from Africa, like many of the hundreds of migrants who parade through the La Morada restaurant every day starting at noon. Méndez knows that his journey was long, which is why beans are not missing from the bag of free food that she hands him.

“These people walked from Africa and part of America to get here,” she says. “You see them and you know that they need to get strong, that’s why we are making more stews, so that they get everything they need. We traditional cooks are also a kind of healers.”

Méndez, 54, has no doubt that the thousands of migrants who have arrived in New York City in the last two years need to eat stew, just as she learned during the pandemic that New Yorkers needed to eat root soup. One day, in the middle of the lockdown, she left with her husband Antonio Saavedra for La Morada, and began to prepare what she has named root soup or mutual aid soup, made from beets, carrots, potatoes and any food that grows underground.

“I was thinking of a dish that could help the New York community during Covid,” says Méndez. “That’s where the idea of ​​making the soup came from. These products grow in different soils, some are from New Jersey, others from Florida, from California, and when they all come together in the pot, that’s where the values ​​we need are.” To seal the soup, Méndez adds pumpkin. The first day they handed out the soup, they ran out in an hour, after the long line of people who came to pick up their free food. The second day they made it for 400 people, then for 600, 800. They managed to hand out 5,000 canteens in one week.

Méndez says La Morada is a “flat-out” place. It has always had a sign that says “No to deportations”; migrants have always passed through there to find out where there was a school, a hospital, a place to sleep. But after it became the place where many people stop by for their free lunch, La Morada no longer has its perfectly organized bookshelves, its tables in a row, or the order of any restaurant in the city. Instead, it has the aura of a kind of warehouse, a place filled with boxes of donations, rows of plastic cups and containers, and people coming and going all the time until they close at four in the afternoon.

The Saavedra family, Antonio, Natalia and Marco, at their restaurant La Morada in the Bronx. CORRIE AUNE

A place like this makes them feel much more fulfilled. On the purple walls hang Marco’s canvases, images of his campaign to become a DACA beneficiary, a diploma from the New York City Council honoring Méndez and Saavedra for their contribution to the community, and many photos of people who have passed through the place over the years. There are no photos of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortés, who was at La Morada, or of the actor Jesse Eisenberg, or of Bill de Blasio. “He is famous,” Saavedra says of the former mayor. “But I get more from that other kind of people who come to eat.”

Activism is at the heart of La Morada: on their social media, Méndez, Saavedra and their three children have campaigned about the crisis in the city’s housing system and the poor management or misuse of resources by Mayor Eric Adams in caring for immigrant families who arrive and remain on the streets or in shelters. These are the same people who later pass through La Morada. Méndez remembers the day a mother arrived. She was carrying a child, another by the hand and two more that she could not hold. “I had received some donations from carriers and I gave them to her, and it was a relief, she could not carry so much weight. I gave her clothes, shoes, food. My role is to be a mother,” she says. “Mother to all those who are hungry.”

From undocumented people to undocumented people

Méndez, who now wears a black apron and keeps her hair tied back with a black hairnet, learned to cook at the age of six. Her knowledge comes from each of the women in her family. From her mother, who had 11 children, she learned the strength to work. From her maternal grandmother she inherited that “where one eats, two eat. If you cook with conscience, if you cook tasty, if you cook well and know how to serve, everyone can eat.” From her paternal grandmother she learned about the nutritional values ​​of food. “That when you cook it is to be strong, healthy, intelligent, to grow, to be healthy. It is not for you to eat empty things. You have to eat it from the earth, cook it with fire. Cooking is something solemn, from washing your hands, drying them with a cloth, cooking,” she says.

An aunt taught Méndez about saving food, which is why nothing is left over in her kitchen. “Organizations that have the luxury of receiving government funds buy food in bulk to prove that they did spend it. When they don’t know what to do with that food, they call La Morada and ask if we want to collect potatoes, carrots, onions. Then I clean them well and cook them,” she says. In the New York schools, where she has gone to obtain permission for her premises, she has learned other things, which she finds little sense in. She has been warned that she must keep food in the refrigerator, cover it well, keep it at 41 degrees, but in Méndez’s kitchen they make portions that can be finished, and if more hungry people arrive, they cook a little more. “Why do I want to save food?” she asks herself. “If what I want is to eat it, to share it. We learned that from our ancestors: the spirit of the food escapes if you keep it in the refrigerator. So you have to eat it when it is alive.”

In 2009, amid the uncertainty brought to the entire United States by the economic collapse of the Great Recession, Méndez and her husband rented the space where La Morada now resides for a good price. The couple arrived from Oaxaca, Mexico, in their early twenties, specifically from the town of San Miguel Ahuehuetitlán, in the Mixteca Baja area, where Mixteco is spoken. Méndez learned Spanish when she was 12, but it was in New York that she began to speak it fluently. She also learned to read, learned to write. “Ugly, but I know how to write,” she explains. She calls that the “school of life.”

View of La Morada restaurant in the Bronx. CORRIE AUNE

In February 1992, when they arrived, the cold of New York was cracking their skin. “The freezing temperatures and us without shelter, almost barefoot, without a home, without a family, without a language, without papers. We had left our two small children in Mexico. The hardest thing of all was not not having a home, shelter, shoes, or a job, the hardest thing was having left my two children, it was like having two swords in my soul.” A man, who saw them sitting on the side of a street in Washington Heights, offered to take them to his house on the condition that they work and then pay for their room. The couple worked, and after six months they had their first apartment in the city.

If there was one thing that Méndez found strange about New York, it was the escalators, thinking about who and how those endless metal worms operated. Among the memories he has to this day, there is that and the many times he had to escape with other colleagues hanging from the steel cables of an elevator, while working in the factories of the city. When the agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Service (ICE, in English), or “La Migra”, showed up at one of these factories, more than one had to run so they wouldn’t catch them. They were the large workshops that made the clothes for companies like Donna Karan or Calvin Klein, where migrants worked up to 10 hours and were paid the minimum, buttoning, sewing, folding and shipping the seasonal clothes of New Yorkers.

That is why La Morada was born. “It was our dream,” says Méndez. She looks insulted. “With so many negative criticisms that are made of us undocumented immigrants. That we are a burden, looters, that we steal from them, that we rob them, that we are criminals. What’s more, with these hands with which I have worked so hard for other people, I believe that I have enriched the country. Never, never, since the first day I arrived in New York, have I eaten my bread in vain and have I not taken anything from anyone. We have paid many taxes to the city. I have always believed that I have ancestral, gastronomic, autochthonous, ancient, Mixtec, Mexican riches in my hands, and I wanted to share them with New Yorkers.”

With the money they had raised, and with Saavedra’s experience as a food delivery man for many restaurants in the city, they ventured to open La Morada, a place half hidden in the Bronx, with a menu priced between three, four, and even twenty dollars, sums that don’t break the pockets of poor people. Saavedra, 56, doesn’t remember the name, but once someone who worked for the Michelin guide visited La Morada and praised the food. “He told us that they didn’t give us stars because the dishes were very cheap, even though they were good,” says Saavedra. “I told him, ‘this isn’t a luxury restaurant.'” That has also been Méndez’s battle: “We all have the right to eat, and eat well, not just the wealthy. That is my fight and it has always been my fight.”

Now that she tells it, she stops and shouts, “There are two at the door!” Her son, Marco Saavedra, 34, who arrived in the United States with his sister a year after his parents, has been in charge of the phone calls to the site or waiting on a table of customers. He grabs two bags of food and gives them to the two people who came for lunch. In the large 100-liter pots and in the various cauldrons that have already broken four stoves from so much cooking, the family has been preparing since nine in the morning the food that they then distribute for free, more than 500 per day. In addition, they have the different dishes on the menu ready, which contains, among others, various types of moles, enchiladas, carnitas, tacos, milanesa, tlayudas, chiles rellenos, sopes, cecinas, nachos or quesadillas.

Marco Saavedra offers water and food to a migrant who came to the restaurant in search of food. CORRIE AUNE

The concept, says Méndez, is “cook, sell and share.” La Morada is supported by what they sell to some clients, the tips they leave, the contributions made by the community to a GoFundMe campaign, the universities that hire their services catering, The organizations that support with some donations and other funds that draw the idea of ​​“mutual aid.” “As a cook, I am not waiting for how much this or that is going to cost,” she says. “I am cooking for those who are hungry, and those who can pay, well, that’s great, so we buy an extra dollar of beans or rice, and we can cook 10 or 15 lunches for those who can’t.”