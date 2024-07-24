Students from the La Montada Community Center completed their primary, secondary and high school studies and received their certificates from the Chihuahua Institute of Adult Education and the National Institute of Adult Education.

In total, 43 students graduated, four students completed their primary education, 21 completed secondary school and 18 completed high school.

The certificate presentation ceremony was led by the director of Community Centers, Jesús Manuel García Reyes, who congratulated the students on behalf of the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

García Reyes highlighted the importance of education as a fundamental tool for personal and community development. He thanked the families for their support, acknowledging that their backing was crucial for the students to achieve their goals.

“Completing studies represents a significant achievement in the life of any person. Not only does it open doors to new work and academic opportunities, but it also contributes to the growth and well-being of the community. Education is an essential pillar that allows individuals to develop critical skills, improve their quality of life and actively participate in society,” he said.

This achievement by the students of La Montada is a testament to their dedication and effort, as well as the commitment of their families and the community at large, said the official.

García Reyes encouraged the graduates to continue pursuing their dreams and to never stop learning, stressing that education is a continuous journey that enriches life and opens up endless possibilities.