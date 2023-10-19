













La Monja II will scare you at home with its launch on digital platforms









Starting October 19 you will be able to find on digital platforms the Nun II, whether you are going to rent it or, failing that, buy it. Some of the platforms where you can see it are: Apple TV, Prime Video Store, Google Play, izzi, Claro Video, Total Play, Megacable, Axtel, DirecTV and Microsoft Store, as well as on One Play, C&W, TIGO, Cableonda, Nuevo Siglo and Altice, and more.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that this film is directed by Michael Chaves, who was in charge of “”The Conjuring: The devil made me do it” and features the main performances of Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Blockt and Bonnie Aarons, who reprise their roles from the first film.​

It is produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michael Polaire serving as executive producers.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is The Nun II about?

The Nun II takes place in 1956, when Father Noiret and Jacques go about their daily tasks in their church in Tarascon in France. While investigating a disturbance, Noiret rises into the air and suddenly catches fire and burns to death before Jacques flees.

After the events that occurred at the Monastery of Santa Carta, Sister Irene now serves at a convent in Italy. Maurice works at a boarding school in France, where he befriends a young Irish student named Sophie and her teacher and mother, Kate.

Irene has a vision of Maurice asking her to save him. The Cardinal sends her to investigate a series of deaths across Europe, attributed to the demon Valak, due to her previous experience with the demon.

In the Nun II We have that confrontation with Valak again which will give you a scare worthy of the spooky season. Will you rent it? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

