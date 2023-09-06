The premiere of ‘La monja 2’ in Peru is very close and, to the delight of all horror fans in our country, the most important movie chains have already started ticket pre-sale. This tape, again starring Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons, is the ninth installment in the universe of ‘The Conjuring’, which tells the stories based on the files of husbands Ed and Lorraine Warren. In this note, we tell you everything about the premiere of the horror film and in which movie theaters you can see it.

YOU CAN SEE: The end of the Warrens? HERE everything that is known about ‘The Conjuring 4’

When does ‘La monja 2’ premiere in Peru?

The film ‘La monja 2’ will be released in Peru on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in all cinemas nationwide. This new installment of the ‘Warrenverso’ will continue the events that occurred in the first part, which premiered in 2018, and will bring back sister Irene as the protagonist, who must once again face the demonic entity Valak.

In which cinemas in Peru can you see ‘La monja 2’?

The cinemas in Peru that will have ‘La monja 2’ on billboards are Cinépolis, Cinemark, Cineplanet, UVK, CineStar, among others. In general, the functions to see the horror movie will begin at 4:00 pm and, in addition, all these cinema chains have already started the pre-sale of tickets from their respective official web pages.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The nun 2’: what movies to watch before its theatrical release?

‘The nun 2’ in Cinépolis

the movie theaters of Cinépolis in Peru enabled to see the film this Thursday, September 7, we will leave them below. It should be noted that the functions in this chain will start at 1.50 pm, in addition, they will also project ‘The Nun 2’ in IMAX theaters.

Cinepolis Larcomar

Cinepolis Plaza Norte

Cinepolis Santa Anita

Cinepolis Pucallpa

Cinepolis Arequipa Center.

‘The Nun 2’ at Cineplanet

In the case of cineplanetthe cinemas in Peru enabled to see ‘La monja 2’ this Thursday, September 7 are the following, in which the functions will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m.:

Cineplanet Alcázar

Cineplanet Arequipa

Cineplanet Arequipa Paseo Central

Cineplanet Arequipa Real Plaza

Cineplanet Brazil

Cineplanet Cajamarca

Cineplanet Inca Trails

Cineplanet Canto Grande

Cineplanet Center

Cineplanet Civic Center

Cineplanet Chiclayo Real Plaza

Cineplanet Comas

Cineplanet Cusco

Cineplanet The Pole

Cineplanet Civil Guard

Cineplanet Huancayo Real Plaza

Cineplanet Huanuco Real Plaza

Cineplanet Juliaca

Cineplanet La Molina

Cineplanet Lurin

Cineplanet Mall Aventura Chiclayo

Cineplanet Mall del Sur

Cineplanet North

Cineplanet Piura

Cineplanet Piura Real Plaza

Cineplanet Plaza Santa Catalina

Cineplanet Spring

Cineplanet Pro

Cineplanet Pucallpa

Cineplanet Puno

Cineplanet Puruchuco

Cineplanet Risso

Cineplanet Salaverry

Cineplanet San Borja

Cineplanet San Miguel

Cineplanet Santa Clara

Cineplanet Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza

Cineplanet Tacna

Cineplanet Trujillo Center

Cineplanet Trujillo Real Plaza

Cineplanet Window

Cineplanet Villa El Salvador

Cineplanet Villa Maria del Triunfo.

The second installment of ‘The Nun’ will bring back Bonnie Aarons as Valak. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: “The conjuring”, true story: the case of the family tormented by demons that inspired the film

‘The Nun 2’ at Cinemark

The headquarters of Cinemark in Peru enabled to see the film this Thursday, September 7 are the following, among which are also available for ‘The nun 2’ the D-BOX and XD rooms:

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima South

Cinemark Bellavista

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa

Huancayo Cinema

Huanuco Cinema

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.

#monja #PREMIERE #cinemas #Peru #horror #movie