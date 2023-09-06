The premiere of ‘La monja 2’ in Peru is very close and, to the delight of all horror fans in our country, the most important movie chains have already started ticket pre-sale. This tape, again starring Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons, is the ninth installment in the universe of ‘The Conjuring’, which tells the stories based on the files of husbands Ed and Lorraine Warren. In this note, we tell you everything about the premiere of the horror film and in which movie theaters you can see it.
YOU CAN SEE: The end of the Warrens? HERE everything that is known about ‘The Conjuring 4’
When does ‘La monja 2’ premiere in Peru?
The film ‘La monja 2’ will be released in Peru on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in all cinemas nationwide. This new installment of the ‘Warrenverso’ will continue the events that occurred in the first part, which premiered in 2018, and will bring back sister Irene as the protagonist, who must once again face the demonic entity Valak.
In which cinemas in Peru can you see ‘La monja 2’?
The cinemas in Peru that will have ‘La monja 2’ on billboards are Cinépolis, Cinemark, Cineplanet, UVK, CineStar, among others. In general, the functions to see the horror movie will begin at 4:00 pm and, in addition, all these cinema chains have already started the pre-sale of tickets from their respective official web pages.
YOU CAN SEE: ‘The nun 2’: what movies to watch before its theatrical release?
‘The nun 2’ in Cinépolis
the movie theaters of Cinépolis in Peru enabled to see the film this Thursday, September 7, we will leave them below. It should be noted that the functions in this chain will start at 1.50 pm, in addition, they will also project ‘The Nun 2’ in IMAX theaters.
- Cinepolis Larcomar
- Cinepolis Plaza Norte
- Cinepolis Santa Anita
- Cinepolis Pucallpa
- Cinepolis Arequipa Center.
‘The Nun 2’ at Cineplanet
In the case of cineplanetthe cinemas in Peru enabled to see ‘La monja 2’ this Thursday, September 7 are the following, in which the functions will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m.:
- Cineplanet Alcázar
- Cineplanet Arequipa
- Cineplanet Arequipa Paseo Central
- Cineplanet Arequipa Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Brazil
- Cineplanet Cajamarca
- Cineplanet Inca Trails
- Cineplanet Canto Grande
- Cineplanet Center
- Cineplanet Civic Center
- Cineplanet Chiclayo Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Comas
- Cineplanet Cusco
- Cineplanet The Pole
- Cineplanet Civil Guard
- Cineplanet Huancayo Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Huanuco Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Juliaca
- Cineplanet La Molina
- Cineplanet Lurin
- Cineplanet Mall Aventura Chiclayo
- Cineplanet Mall del Sur
- Cineplanet North
- Cineplanet Piura
- Cineplanet Piura Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Plaza Santa Catalina
- Cineplanet Spring
- Cineplanet Pro
- Cineplanet Pucallpa
- Cineplanet Puno
- Cineplanet Puruchuco
- Cineplanet Risso
- Cineplanet Salaverry
- Cineplanet San Borja
- Cineplanet San Miguel
- Cineplanet Santa Clara
- Cineplanet Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza
- Cineplanet Tacna
- Cineplanet Trujillo Center
- Cineplanet Trujillo Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Window
- Cineplanet Villa El Salvador
- Cineplanet Villa Maria del Triunfo.
YOU CAN SEE: “The conjuring”, true story: the case of the family tormented by demons that inspired the film
‘The Nun 2’ at Cinemark
The headquarters of Cinemark in Peru enabled to see the film this Thursday, September 7 are the following, among which are also available for ‘The nun 2’ the D-BOX and XD rooms:
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Gamarra
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark Plaza Lima South
- Cinemark Bellavista
- Cinemark San Miguel
- Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)
- Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa
- Huancayo Cinema
- Huanuco Cinema
- Cinemark Piura
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.
#monja #PREMIERE #cinemas #Peru #horror #movie
Leave a Reply